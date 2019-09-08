Story Highlights Aaron Reutzel won the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night.

Reutzel earns his biggest payday ever, collecting $52,000 for the triumph.

In Friday’s Night Before the 50, it was Trey Starks who scored the $5,000 win.

All Star point leader Aaron Reutzel walked away with his biggest payday ever when he won Saturday’s 52nd annual Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway.

Reutzel collected $52,000 for his 12th win of the season.

In Friday’s Night Before the 50 event, it was Trey Starks who scored the big win worth $5,000.

In the Tusky 50 on Saturday, Reutzel swapped the lead with Lance Dewease several times before driving to the victory. Dewease led laps 1-12 and 20-27, while Reutzel led 13-19 and 28-50.

In the end, it was Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri who chased Reutzel to the flag. Macri had started 13th. Dewease finished third, with Danny Dietrich and Logan Wagner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Wagner, Dylan Cisney, Freddie Rahmer, Justin Peck and Cory Eliason.

Friday evening, Starks won the 30-lap feature. After starting second, Starks fell back to third spot, as Reutzel led early. Reutzel suffered a flat tire on the 13th lap, turning the lead over to James McFadden, but Starks was able to get by McFadden on the restart and led the rest of the way.

McFadden finished second, with Brian Brown, Giovanni Scelzi and Macri in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brock Zearfoss, Ryan Smith, Rahmer, Reutzel, who returned from the rear of the field, and Eliason.

In Friday’s Route 35 Challenge/Tri Track Series late-model feature, York’s Rick Eckert picked up the $3,000 victory and the Tri Track Series point title. Eckert started third and chased Colton Fliner for the first 22 laps of the 30-lap contest. Once in front, Eckert drove to the win over Trevor Feathers, who would win Saturday in Winchester, Virginia, with Marvin Winters in third. Fliner and Dover’s Gene Knaub completed the top five.

In Saturday’s limited-late-model feature, Andrew Yoder was the winner over Dillon Stake, Devin Hart, Derike Garman and Donnie Farling.

Reutzel also collected a $5,000 win in the 30-lap All Star feature at Bedford Speedway on Thursday evening. Reutzel’s win came over Brown, with McFadden, Dale Blaney and Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Eliason, Zearfoss, Josh Baughman, Kerry Madsen and Lucas Wolfe.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Owings wins at Trailway: Steve Owings won Friday’s Trone Outdoor Championship race for the 358 sprints at Trailway Speedway.

Owings’ win came over David Holbrook, with Mike Bittinger in third. Dan Richcreek and Tim McClelland completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mark Van Vorst, Joe Trone Jr., Cody Fletcher, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Brad McClelland.

Travis Perry won the make-up Legends feature over Scott Houdeshell, Chris McKinney, Austin Bellamare and Travis McClelland. In the regular event, Craley’s Bill Diehl was the winner over McKinney, Alex Schmeidel, Travis McClelland and Houdeshell.

Jim Young won the 600cc micro-sprint feature and Robbie Carroll was the limited-stock winner.

Drevicki takes USAC race: Steve Drevicki won the United Status Auto Club wingless 360 sprint-car feature Saturday in Delaware, and in the process also wrapped up the season point title for the series.

Drevicki’s win came over Eddie Strada, Joey Biasi, Eric Jennings and Conner Leoffler.

Sweet, Pittman earns Outlaws' wins: Fresh off a Wednesday night win in Willamette in Oregon, Brad Sweet opened the World of Outlaws weekend at Chico, California, with another win on Friday.

Trailing Sweet in that one were Tim Kaeding, Shane Golobic, Sheldon Haudenschild and Donny Schatz. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart finished sixth, with Brent Marks in 15th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen in 24th.

On Saturday at Chico, Daryn Pittman drove to the victory over Sweet, Schuchart, David Gravel and Haudenschild. Marks was 10th and Allen was 23rd.

