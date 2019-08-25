Story Highlights Skylar Gee won the All Star Circuit of Champions race Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

It was the first win on the All Star circuit for the All Star rookie driver.

Gee earned $5,000 for his triumph against the Pennsylvania Posse.

Aaron Reutzel and Lance Dewease won All Star races Friday at Williams Grove.

All Star rookie Skylar Gee got a "twofer" on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Gee scored his first 410 sprint win on the All Star circuit and he did it against the Pennsylvania Posse. The win was worth $5,000.

Gee, a third-generation driver whose father raced with the World of Outlaws for several seasons, had an almost perfect night. He set fast time, won the dash and led every lap of the feature. His only loss came in a heat race.

The series-leading winner, Dale Blaney, raced home second ahead of Ryan Smith. York’s Adam Wilt and Jeff Halligan completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were 18th-starter Alan Krimes, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Aaron Reutzel, Greg Wilson and Freddie Rahmer.

Jeremy Ott came out on top of a race-long battle with Travis Perry to win the Legends feature. Ironically, the only laps Ott actually led at the line were the first and the last. Perry was second, followed by Travis McClelland, Alex Schmeidel and Jeremy Hahn.

Reutzel, Dewease top All Stars at Grove: Friday’s Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s for the All Star sprints at Williams Grove Speedway fell to Reutzel and Lance Dewease.

Each driver collected $4,000 for his win.

In the first feature, Reutzel held off everything Dewease had to offer to score the first All Star series regular win at the Grove. Dewease finished second, followed by Paul McMahan, Ryan Smith and Wilt. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Logan Wagner, Dover’s Chad Trout, Dale Blaney, and Cory Eliason.

With a six-invert draw for the second race, Dewease came forward to take the lead from Moody on the 14th lap. Ryan Smith finished second, followed by Moody, Wilt, Trout, Danny Dietrich, Brian Montieth, McMahan, Reutzel and Wagner.

Reutzel also wins at Grandview: Reutzel also won the All Star feature at Grandview Speedway on Thursday.

McMahan, Dietrich, Ryan Smith and Ryan Taylor completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dale Blaney, Dave Blaney, Tony Stewart, Brock Zearfoss and Eliason.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Edkin triumphs at BAPS: Kenny Edkin raced to another BAPS Motor Speedway super-sportsman win Saturday night.

Edkin’s win came over Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller after passing Miller with two laps remaining in the 25-lap event. Russ Mitten, Scott Grace and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger were in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Frankie Herr, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Steve Fannasy, Garrett Williamson and Matt Ondek.

Troy Miller was the limited-late-model winner over Dover’s Chase Billet. Bobby Beard, Randy Stoudt and Alan Sagi completed the top five.

Manchester’s Patrick McClane was the Xtreme stock winner over Strinestown’s Travis Horan. Matt Wampler, Donnie Broderick and Dover’s Austin Hogue completed the top five.

Eric Boozel and Chris Anderson were road-warrior winners.

Rookie shines at Port Royal: Rookie Jeff Miller picked up his third Port Royal Speedway 410 sprint win of the season Saturday night.

Miller’s $3,600 win came over Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, with Justin Whittall, Jared Esh and Logan Wagner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Bear, A.J. Flick, Dan Shetler, Steve Buckwalter and T.J. Stutts.

Doug Hammaker was the 358 sprint winner over Kevin Nouse, Brett Wanner, Gregg Foster and Dwight Leppo. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Owings, Todd Rittenhouse Jr., York’s C.J. Tracy, Cody Fletcher and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr.

Landon Price won the 305 sprint feature over Doug Dodson, Garrett Bard, Nick Sweigert and Devin Adams.

Covert earns more than $5,000 at Hagerstown: Newberrytown’s Jason Covert raced to the $5,046 victory in the Tex Shaffer Memorial late-model race at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday.

Covert’s win came over Kyle Lee, Trevor Feathers, Roy Deese Jr. and Jared Miley.

Joey Zambotti was the pure-stock winner and Brady Daniels won the hobby-stock event.

Womer victorious at Selinsgrove: Colby Womer won the 360 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, while seventh-place finisher Kyle Reinhardt won the war, securing the season point title.

Womer was followed by Ryan Kissinger, Jason Shultz, Chad Layton and Austin Bishop in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Derek Locke, Reinhardt, Cody Keller, Tyler Denochick and Jake Hummel.

Dover’s Coleby Frye was able to win both the battle and the war. Frye’s third Selinsgrove late-model win of the season also clinched the season point title. Bryan Bernheisel, Dylan Yoder, Jim Bernheisel and Mike Lupfer completed the top five.

Brandon Moser was the pro-stock winner and Bob Bussey won the roadrunner event.

Macedo tops Outlaws: Carson Macedo won Friday’s World of Outlaws 410 sprint event in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Shane Stewart, David Gravel, Daryn Pittman and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was sixth, Brent Marks was ninth and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 12th.

Saturday at Big Sky, Montana, Gravel was the winner over Schuchart, with Donny Schatz, Haudenschild and Brad Sweet in the top five. Marks was 12th and Allen was 13th.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.