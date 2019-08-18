Story Highlights Danny Dietrich won the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

The victory was Dietrich’s area-leading 13th of the season.

Dietrich earned $4,000. Alan Krimes was second and Brian Montieth was third.

Danny Dietrich (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF OF @usacnation)

Danny Dietrich raced to the $4,000 victory on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature.

The win was Dietrich’s area-leading 13th of the season.

Dietrich started seventh and worked his way forward. Alan Krimes led the first 13 laps before yielding the top spot to Brian Montieth. Dietrich got by Montieth on the 22nd lap and led the rest of the way.

Krimes got back by Montieth for second, with Montieth, Ryan Smith and Dover’s Chad Trout completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, York’s Chase Dietz, Freddie Rahmer, Brandon Rahmer and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter.

Chad Criswell got his first win of the season, leading all 20 laps of the 358 sprint feature. York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh finished second, with Dave Brown, Todd Rittenhouse Jr. and Wellsville’s Chris Frank in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Doug Hammaker, Dwight Leppo, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Tyler Ross and Ashley Cappetta.

Billy Brian Jr. led all 20 laps to win the make-up feature for the wingless super sportsman cars. The nonstop event was reeled off in 5 minutes, 52.540 seconds, which broke the existing 20-lap record for the winged super sportsmen. Hellam’s Bobby Weaver set that record in 2006. Brian’s win came over Joey Biasi, Steve Wilbur, Carmen Perigo Jr. and Ryan Wilson.

In the regularly-scheduled 20-lap feature for the wingless sportsmen, Tony Jackson, who had finished sixth in the first race, led all the way in another nonstop event to best Brian. Because one race was run early, with a wet rack, and the second race was at the end, the time was almost 24 seconds slower. Craig Perigo, Kevin Gutshall and Wilbur completed the top five.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Wagner gets fifth win at Port Royal Logan Wagner raced to his fifth win of the season in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

The win for the track’s point leader was worth $4,000.

Wagner took the win over Ryan Taylor, with A.J. Flick, Jared Esh and Dylan Cisney in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Varin, Tyler Reeser, Dan Shetler, Kyle Smith and T.J. Stutts.

The $10,000-to-win 40-lap World of Outlaws late-model feature went to western Pennsylvania ace Mason Zeigler over Ricky Weiss. WoO late-model point leader Brandon Sheppard was third, followed by Shane Clanton and York’s Rick Eckert. Rounding out the top 10 were Gregg Satterlee, Chase Junghans, Dennis Erb Jr., Newberrytown’s Jason Covert, and Darrell Lanigan.

York's Haas triumphs at Grove: York’s Cory Haas raced to his first win of the season in Williams Grove Speedway's 25-lap 410 sprint car feature Friday evening.

Haas collected $4,080 for his flag-to-flag victory.

Ryan Smith challenged several times over the closing laps, but had to settle for second. Early-race-challenger Robbie Kendall finished third, with Freddie Rahmer and Danny Dietrich in the top five. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Dover’s Chad Trout, Kody Lehman and Rick Lafferty completed the top 10.

World of Outlaws late-model point leader Brandon Sheppard completed an evening sweep for the $10,000 victory in their 40-lap feature. Sheppard set fast time, won his heat and led every lap of the feature on his way to the win.

Shane Clanton, Ricky Weiss, Gregg Satterlee and Brian Birkhofer completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chase Junghans, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert, York’s Rick Eckert, Darrell Lanigan and Cade Dillard.

Edkin victorious at BAPS: Kenny Edkin led the last 15 laps of the 25-lap feature to score his seventh BAPS Motor Speedway super-sportsman win of the season Saturday.

Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger finished second, with Russ Mitten, Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller and Frankie Herr in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Luke Deatrick, Mike Enders, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Scott Grace and Bruce Buckwalter Jr.

Ben Whitaker passed Dover’s Chase Billet with two laps to go to win the 20-lap limited-late-model feature. Billet finished second, followed by Hanover’s Bobby Beard, Dover’s Charles Potts and Alan Sagi.

Chad Smith won the street-stock feature over Brian Walls, Will Walls, York’s Jason Townsend and Jim Palm.

York’s Sam Rial won the Xtreme stock feature over Manchester’s Patrick McClane. Jeff Gill, Jeff Dillon and John Wright completed the top five.

Jeremy Ott was the Legends winner over Bobby Workman Jr., Travis McClelland, Seth Kearchner and Austin Bellamare.

Smith first at Selinsgrove: Mark Smith won the 360 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, amazingly, his first there this season.

The win was his 10th overall this year. Colby Womer finished second, followed by Derek Locke, Kyle Reinhardt and Michael Walter II in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Ryan Kissinger, Adam Carberry, Jason Shultz, Mallie Shuster and Jake Hummel.

Troy Miller bested his son, Shaun Miller, for the limited-late-model win, with Jared Fulkrode in third and Strinestown’s Tommy Slanker in fourth.

Brandon Moser was the pro-stock winner and Brad Mitch topped the roadrunners.

Other racing: Donny Schatz won Friday’s World of Outlaws feature at Grand Forks North Dakota.

Schatz won over David Gravel, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, Ian Madsen and Carson Macedo. Brent Marks finished 12th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 23rd.

Saturday’s race at West Fargo was rained out.

Friday’s All Star race at I-96 Speedway was won by Cory Eliason over Dale Blaney, Justin Peck, Paul McMahan and Skyler Gee. Saturday at Plymouth, Indiana, Aaron Reutzel won over Gerard McIntyre Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Blaney and Peck.

Eddie Strada won Friday’s United States Auto Club East Coast 360 wingless sprint race at the Bedford Fairgrounds. Steve Drevicki, Carmen Perigo Jr., Chris Allen and Eric Jennings completed the top five.

A.J. Flick won Friday at Lernerville Speedway and Sye Lynch won Saturday at Sharon.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.