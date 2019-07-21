Story Highlights Jeff Halligan earned a 410 sprint triumph at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday night.

Jeff Halligan, making only his fifth 410 sprint start, raced to his first career win in that class during a blistering Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Halligan collected $3,500 for his flag-to-flag victory in the 25-lap feature.

In a race that saw several major tangles, Halligan was able to maintain his advantage over the field for the entire distance, although York’s Cory Haas made it interesting at the end.

Haas’ nephew, Chase Dietz, also of York, finished third, with Alan Krimes in fourth. Dover’s Chad Trout raced back from involvement in the most serious crash on lap nine for fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Tim Wagaman, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Brandon Rahmer and Jessie Attard.

Steve Owings led all the way to capture the 20-lap 358 sprint feature for his second Lincoln win of the season. Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. finished second, with Doug Hammaker, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and York’s Brett Strickler in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Zachary Cool, Ashley Cappetta, Cody Fletcher, York’s Travis Scott and Matt Findley.

Hanover’s Mason Chaney withstood numerous challenges from Craley’s Bill Diehl to win the Legends car feature. Aaron Updegraff, Travis McClelland and Jeremy Hahn completed the top five.

Local racer Chris Transeau finished 10th at Lincoln one night after capturing one of Legends racing’s biggest prizes on Friday night at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s newly erected dirt track. Transeau defeated NASCAR driver Daniel Hemerick for that win.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Jared Esh breaks through at Port Royal: In a night of firsts for local sprint racing, second-generation driver Jared Esh raced to his first career sprint win Saturday at Port Royal Speedway.

Esh’s win in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature was worth $3,600.

Esh scored the win over Blane Heimbach, with Logan Wagner, A.J. Flick (the Friday Lernerville Speedway winner) and Kyle Reinhardt in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, T.J. Stutts, Justin Whittall, Tyler Bear and Mike Wagner.

Dylan Yoder became the Port’s first repeat late-model winner of the year, scoring the win over Andy Haus, Alex Ferree, Jeff Rine and Hayes Mattern.

Rookie Garrett Bard won the 305 sprint feature over Devin Adams, Jonathan Jones, Drew Ritchey and Nick Sweigart.

Dietrich earns more than $8,000 with Grove triumph: Danny Dietrich scored his 12th overall win of the season Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in the rescheduled Mitch Smith Memorial Race.

Dietrich collected $8.080.80 for his win in the 30-lap contest, plus an additional $300 for setting fast time.

Dietrich led all 30 laps from his second starting spot despite late-race pressure from second-place finisher Freddie Rahmer.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was third, followed by Lance Dewease, who started 18th, and Dover’s Chad Trout. Rounding out the top 10 were Brian Montieth, T.J. Stutts, York’s Cory Haas, Robbie Kendall and Kyle Reinhardt.

Kevin Nouse won the 358 sprint 20-lap feature, taking the lead from Tyler Brehm on the 15th lap. Doug Hammaker finished second, with Brehm, York’s Glenndon Forsythe and Hanover’s Dylan Norris in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Matt Findley, York’s Travis Scott, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger and Wellsville’s Chris Frank.

Feathers victorious at Hagerstown: Trevor Feathers won Saturday’s Red Ninninger Memorial late-model race at Hagerstown Speedway.

Andy Anderson, Marvin Winters, Tyler Horst and Justin Weaver completed the top five.

Barry Miller was the late-model sportsman winner, Denny Atherton topped the pure stocks, Kevin Thomas finished first in the hobby stocks and Cameron Campbell triumphed in the crate modifieds.

Drevicki takes USAC win at Big Diamond: Steve Drevicki topped the United States Auto Club East Coast 360 wingless sprints at Big Diamond Speedway on Friday evening.

Austin Bishop was second, followed by Carmen Perigo Jr., Joey Biasi and Eddie Strada.

Sweet wins $175,000 for King's Royal win at Eldora: Saturday at Eldora Speedway, Brad Sweet collected $175,000 for his victory in the King’s Royal sprint race.

Sweet grabbed the lead from Hanover’s Logan Schuchart on a restart with 15 laps remaining in the 40-lap event. Schuchart had come from 12th for the lead before a fuel stop.

Sweet was the winner over Schuchart, with Brent Marks coming from 16th for third. Sheldon Haudenschild and David Gravel completed the top five.

Friday’s race at Eldora saw Donny Schatz the winner over Gravel, Schuchart, Rico Abreu and Daryn Pittman.

Schatz and Pittman won the Wednesday and Thursday events at Eldora, respectively.

