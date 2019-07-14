Story Highlights Kyle Moody earned the 410 sprint triumph at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

It was the first win of the season for the Lewisberry driver. He earned $3,500.

Moody now has three career Lincoln victories. Brandon Rahmer finished second.

Kyle Moody (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF MOODYMOTORSPORTS.COM/MIKE ZORTMAN)

Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody drove to his first win of the season in Saturday’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Moody’s third career Lincoln win was worth $3,500.

Moody started fifth and vaulted into the lead on the second lap, taking the top spot from sprint rookie Jeff Halligan. As Moody led the way, several drivers battled for the second spot, with the intense contest getting too tight on the ninth lap, when Halligan and Cole Young tangled, with Young flipping. No one was injured.

Moody went on to secure the win over Brandon Rahmer, who slipped by Alan Krimes in the late going. Krimes was third, with Dover’s Chad Trout and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Shiloh’s Landon Myers, Jim Siegel, York’s Glenndon Forsythe, Jessie Attard and Brett Michalski.

Hanover’s Troy Wagaman scored his division-leading fourth win of the season in the make-up feature for the 358 sprints. Wagaman established a new 20-lap track record of 5 minutes, 7.614 seconds for the distance in the nonstop event.

Kyle Denmyer finished second, with York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh getting third. Doug Hammaker and Ashley Cappetta completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Matt Findley, York’s Alyson Dietz, Tyler Ross and Mike Bittinger.

In the 25-lap Summer Series race that ended the night for the 358 sprints, Rohrbaugh, a veteran driver who now makes infrequent appearances, drove to his track-leading 16th career win. Rohrbaugh led Wagaman for all 25 laps.

Kevin Nouse was third, with York’s C.J. Tracy, and Hammaker in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Denmyer, Ross, Scott Fisher, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Fletcher.

Brad Kling won the Mid-Atlantic Modified feature over Justin Cullumn and Rick Hulson.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Cisney wins at Port Royal: Dylan Cisney scored his second Port Royal 410 sprint win of the season Saturday and third overall this year.

Cisney’s win in the 25-lap feature was worth $3,600.

Cisney led in the closing stages of the race until Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri made a last-lap pass. As Cisney tried to regain the lead, the two cars collided, with Cisney driving on to the win, while Marci flipped. He was uninjured.

Cisney won over Logan Wagner, with Mike Wagner in third. T.J. Stutts and Lucas Wolfe completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were A.J. Flick, Steve Buckwalter, Dan Shetler, Rick Lafferty and Ryan Taylor.

Kyle Lee won the late-model feature over Gary Stuhler, with Trevor Feathers, Dylan Yoder and Dover’s Gene Knaub in the top five.

The limited-late-model feature saw Andrew Yoder score the win over Tim Krape, Shaun Miller, Devin Hart and Jared Fulkrode.

Wolfe triumphs at Grove: Lucas Wolfe raced to his fifth overall win of the season in Friday's 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Williams Grove Speedway. Wolfe’s win was worth $4,080.

Wolfe started from the pole position, but trailed Rick Lafferty on the first lap before taking command. Fifth-starter Freddie Rahmer closed on Wolfe in the late stages of the race but was unable to make a pass and had to settle for second. Danny Dietrich, Brian Montieth and Mark Smith completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were T.J. Stutts, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, York’s Cory Haas and Lafferty.

In the 25-lap United Racing Club feature, Jason Shultz drove to the $2,000 victory, taking the lead from Steve Buckwalter on the 18th lap. Buckwalter finished second, followed by Wolfe, Josh Weller and Rahmer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Reinhardt, Adam Carberry, Tyler Ross, Ed Aiken and Curt Michael.

Heimbach gets $5,000 victory at Selinsgrove: Blane Heimbach raced to the $5,000 win in the United Racing Club-sanctioned Jack Gunn Memorial for the 360 sprints at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday.

Heimbach’s fourth Gunn Memorial win came over Mark Smith, with Kyle Reinhardt, Adam Carberry and Michael Walter II in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Curt Michael, Jason Shultz, Colby Womer, Jason Clauss and Cody Keller.

Veteran racer Jim Bernheisel scored his first win of the season in the late-model feature. Bernheisel’s win came over Donnie Schick Jr., Dave Brouse Jr., Kenny Trevitz, Denny Snyder and his son, Bryan Bernheisel.

Shaun Lawton was the pro-stock winner.

Edkin races to BAPs win: Kenny Edkin raced to his fifth BAPS Motor Speedway super-sportsman win of the season on Saturday.

Edkin’s win came over Frankie Herr, with Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Garrett Williamson in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Luke Deatrick, Bruce Buckwalter Jr., Jay Fannasy, John Edkin and Mike Enders.

Chase Billet raced to the win in the Carl Billet Memorial limited-late-model race run in honor of his late uncle. Billet’s win came over Ben Whitaker, with Randy Stoudt, Strinestown’s Tommy Slanker and Alan Sagi in the top five.

York’s Jason Townsend won the street-stock race over Brian Walls, with Chad Smith, Strinestown’s Bud Witmer and Strinestown’s Eddie Richards in the top five.

Jorjie Sweger got her first win of the season in the Legends feature. Alex Robinson, Austin Bellamare, Greg Burd and Tony Mrakovich completed the top five.

Walp leads way at Trailway: Joh Walp won the 305 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway on Friday.

Walp’s win came over Jake Frye, with Dylan Schatzer, Jerami Hanson and Tom Carberry in the top five.

Jim Young won the 600cc micro-sprint feature over Bradley Weber, Jesse Snyder, Travis Keise and Tyler Leese.

Jamie Zentmyer was the street-stock winner and Matt Chronister won the limited-stock event.

Duke first at Clinton County: The 305 sprints also raced at Clinton County Speedway on Friday, with Ken Duke picking up the win over Ian Cummings, Scott Lutz, Reed Thompson and Sydney Prince.

Reutzel, Dietrich earn All-Star victories: The All stars were racing in New York state over the weekend.

Friday at Utica, Aaron Reutzel won over Tony Stewart, Justin Peck, Paul McMahan and Cory Eliason. Gerard McIntyre Jr. was 10th, Jordan Givler was 15th and Brock Zearfoss was 17th.

Danny Dietrich raced to the win at Middletown on Saturday. Dietrich’s win came over Dale Blaney, Stewart, Reutzel and Justin Barger. Zearfoss was eighth, McIntyre was 12th, Joe Kata III was 13th and Givler was 18th.

Gravel has big Outlaws weekend: Friday, the World of Outlaws raced at Hanford, Michigan, with David Gravel scoring the win over Hanover’s Logan Schuchart.

Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo and Kraig Kinser completed the top five. Brent Marks was 11th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 16th.

Saturday at Wilmont, Wisconsin, Schatz was the winner over Gravel, Brad Sweet, Daryn Pittman and Tim Keading. Schuchart was eight, Marks was 10th and Allen was 22nd.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.