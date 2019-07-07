Story Highlights Lucas Wolfe won the final event of Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek on Saturday.

Wolfe earned $7,000 for the victory at Port Royal Speedway.

Wolfe also earned $5,000 for taking the overall Speedweek championship.

After seven consecutive races, Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek was rained out on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.

The sprinters returned to action Saturday night at Port Royal Speedway, with rain again playing a big part in the concluding race of the series. Saturday's action was delayed for more than three hours by a rain storm.

In the end, Lucas Wolfe won the battle and the war.

Wolfe drove to the victory in the 30-lap Greg Hodnett Tribute at the Port, and in the process claimed his fourth Speedweek point title. The race win was worth $7,000, while the point title should earn Wolfe an additional $5,000.

Wolfe took over the top spot on the 17th lap when leader A.J. Flick suffered a flat tire. He went on to score the victory over Robbie Kendall. Lance Dewease, Danny Dietrich and James McFadden completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Logan Wagner, Kyle Reinhardt, Rico Abreu, York’s Cory Haas and Freddie Rahmer.

Wolfe won the Speedweek title over Rahmer, Dietrich, Dewease and Dillsburg’s Anthoiny Macri.

In the late-model feature, Nick Dickson scored the win over Andy Haus, Dover’s Gene Knaub, Bryan Bernheisel and Jeff Rine. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Rick Eckert, Shaun Jones, Gary Stuhler, Hayes Mattern and Mike Lupfer.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Haudenschild, Sweet score Outlaw wins: The World of Outlaws ran a two-day show at Cedar Lake, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

Actually, it became a two-day show in one day, when Friday’s feature was rained out and rescheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The Saturday afternoon feature saw Sheldon Haudenschild score the win over Donny Schatz, Kerry Madsen, Brent Marks and Tim Shaffer. Hanover drivers Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen were eighth and 13th, respectively.

In the nightcap, Brad Sweet scored the win over David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Dominic Scelzi and Ian Madsen. Allen was 10th, Marks was 13th and Schuchart was 14th.

Reutzel, Blaney grab All-Star victories: The All Stars raced Friday at Lernerville Speedway, with Aaron Reutzel taking the win over Paul McMahan, Greg Wilson, Lee Jacobs and Skyler Gee. Gerard McIntyre Jr. was seventh.

Saturday at Sharon, Ohio, Dale Blaney added his name to the list of winners of the Lou Blaney Classic, which honors his late father. Blaney’s win came over Brock Zearfoss, with Cole Duncan, Cory Eliason and Reutzel in the top five. McIntyre finished 10th.

Other rainouts: In addition to Williams Grove, weekend action was rained out at Lincoln, BAPS, Trailway and Clinton County speedways.

