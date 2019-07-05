Story Highlights Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek moved to Hagerstown Speedway on Thursday.

Freddie Rahmer won the Johnny Grum Tribute race, earning $5,000 for the victory.

Lucas Wolfe finished in second place, followed by Cory Eliason in third place.

Freddie Rahmer

Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek moved south of the border on Thursday night and Freddie Rahmer emerged as the winner.

Rahmer raced to his first 2019 Speedweek win in the Johnny Grum Tribute race at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.

Rahmer's second career Speedweek win was worth $5,000.

Rahmer started fourth in the 30-lap race, but slipped to as low sixth in the running order, with Robbie Kendall grabbing the early race lead from the pole position.

Kendall led until the 20th lap, when outside-front-row starter Lucas Wolfe was able to slip by in heavy lapped traffic. It was near that same time that Rahmer made a thrilling three-wide move right in front of the grandstands to move into second. He took over the top spot from Wolfe on the 25th lap.

In the end, it was Rahmer over Wolfe, with Cory Eliason in third. Danny Dietrich and 13th-place-starter Anthony Macri of Dillsburg completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were James McFadden, Rico Abreu, Kendall, Dylan Cisney and Logan Wagner.

Reinhardt wins at Selinsgrove: Kyle Reinhardt made it two United Racing Club wins in as many nights on Thursday at the Firecracker 30 at Selinsgrove Speedway.

He earned $3,000.

Reinhardt's win came over Blane Heimbach, with Chad Layton, Mark Smith and Derek Locke in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Ryan Kissinger, Austin Bishop, Jason Shultz, Curt Michael and Tyler Ross.

Dover's Gene Knaub won the late-model feature, with Dylan Yoder, Brett Schadel, Bryan Bernheisel and Jeff Rine in the top five. Another Dover driver, Coleby Frye, finished sixth. Shaun Lawton was the pro-stock winner.

