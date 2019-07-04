Story Highlights Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek stopped at Port Royal Speedway on Wednesday.

Lance Dewease took the Port Royal triumph, earning $7,000 for his triumph.

Dewease won by .194 of a second over Logan Wagner, with Danny Dietrich in third.

Lance Dewease became the first repeat winner of the 2019 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek on Wednesday evening at Port Royal Speedway.

Dewease’s 28th career Speedweek win was worth $7,000, and moves him within two wins of all-time Speedweek win leader Fred Rahmer.

In another thrilling Speedweek feature, western Pennsylvania ace A.J. Flick took the lead at the start over pole-sitter Danny Dietrich. Flick withheld several challenges by Dietrich, before Port Royal point leader Logan Wagner entered the picture from his fourth starting spot. Wagner was able to wrest the lead from Flick on the 13th of 30 laps, and Flick would exit six laps later with a flat tire.

All the while, Dewease was working his way forward from the eighth starting spot. It wasn’t until the closing stages of the race that Dewease made his presence known. On the next-to-last lap, Dewease made a power move by Wagner for the race lead. He went on to score the race win by .194 of a second over Wagner, with Dietrich in third.

Freddie Rahmer came from the 12th starting spot for fourth and Kyle Reinhardt completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brock Zearfoss, 18th-starter Anthony Macri of Dillsburg, Steve Buckwalter, 21st-starter Rico Abreu and Dylan Cisney.

Reinhardt came back to win the 25-lap United Racing Club 360 sprint feature over Mark Smith and Buckwalter.

Sweet wins Outlaws' race: The World of Outlaws' sprint cars raced in Aberdeen, South Dakota, on Wednesday, with point leader Brad Sweet making a late-race pass on Hanover’s Logan Schuchart for the win.

Schuchart finished second, followed by Donny Schatz, Brent Marks and David Gravel in the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was sixth.

