NASCAR Xfinity Series standout Christopher Bell knocked an item off his bucket list Tuesday night when he won the rain-delayed Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek feature at Grandview Speedway.

Bell's big win was worth $10,000.

Grandview was celebrating 30 years of Thunder on the Hill.

The evening started with some unwanted Thunder on the Hill. A thunderstorm moved through the area just before 410 sprint hot laps., but the night went on. In the 35-lap feature event, pole-sitter Lucas Wolfe took the opening-lap lead before Bell, who started second, slipped by for the lead.

Bell, who had also set fast time, would lead the remaining 34 laps, but it wasn't easy. Australian James McFadden, driving for Kasey Kahne, and local ace Lance Dewease challenged Bell for much of the race, but had to settle for second and third respectively. Wolfe, and Aaron Reutzel completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Kyle Larson, Rico Abreu, Dillsburg's Anthony Macri and Cory Eliason.

An opening-lap crash ended the chances of both Freddie Rahmer and T.J. Stutts who entered the night first and second in Speedweek points. Wolfe took over the Speedweek points lead over Rahmer and Stutts.

There have now been five different winners in five Speedweek races.

