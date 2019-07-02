Story Highlights Brian Montieth won the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek race Monday.

The win in the 30-lap feature resulted in a $7,000 paycheck for Montieth.

There have now been four different winners in four Speedweek races.

Brian Montieth rewarded his crew's hard work with a $7,000 win in Monday night's Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Montieth's team built a complete new car after the old one was destroyed in a crash while leading Saturday's race at Lincoln.

For the second Lincoln race in a row, Australian Darren Mollenoyux took the early lead in the 30-lap feature event. This time Mollenoyux had Cory Eliason in pursuit. Eliason took the top spot away on the sixth lap, but Mollenoyux was back in front on the seventh lap. It was on the 13th lap that Montieth got by Mollenoyux for the lead.

Montieth led the rest of the way, but had to endure two-late race cautions.

The first caution of the race came on the 25th lap and changed the complexion of the contest. Brock Zearfoss' spin was the reason for the caution, but during the slow down, third-place James McFadden, driving Kasey Kahne's car, pitted with a flat tire. At the same time, fifth-place Christopher Bell stopped with mechanical problems.

On the restart, Eliason chased Montieth, but there was one more caution, and the restart from that one allowed ninth-place starter Kyle Larson to slip into second, but there wasn't enough time for him to mount a challenge to Montieth.

In the end, it was Montieth over Larson, Eliason, York's Chase Dietz and fast-timer Aaron Reutzel. Rounding out the top 10 were Robbie Kendall, Lance Dewease, 21st-starter Danny Dietrich, Mollenoyux and T.J. Stutts.

Saturday's winner, Dover's Chad Trout was 11th, and Speedweek point leader Freddie Rahmer was 12th.

There have now been four different winners in four Speedweek events. In addition to Trout and Montieth, Dewease won the Speedweek opener on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway and Dylan Cisney won Sunday's event at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.