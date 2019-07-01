Story Highlights Dylan Cisney earned $5,000 for his sprint win Sunday at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The victory came in a Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek event.

Tony Stewart finished in second place, followed by Lucas Wolfe.

Dylan Cisney (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF DYLANCISNEYRACING.COM)

Dylan Cisney scored the biggest win of his racing career on Sunday night when he won the Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial Race during Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Cisney, who started his career on the go-kart track in Selinsgrove’s infield, claimed $5,000 for his victory.

The race got off to a rocky start when third-place starter Danny Dietrich got tangled with another car, collecting both Freddie Rahmer and Ryan Smith, while several others also bumped in the melee. All but Dietrich were able to continue.

When the race got going, it was Blane Heimbach jumping into a commanding lead, with Cisney and national star Tony Stewart swapping the second position numerous times.

The complexion of the race changed drastically on the 21st of 30 laps when Ryan Smith’s wing came off, causing him to take a violent series of flips. Smith walked away sore but apparently uninjured.

While Smith was flipping, however, leader Heimbach came into contact with Smith’s dislodged wing. A wing change was need on Heimbach’s car and he was forced to the rear of the field, turning the lead over to Cisney.

Tony Stewart (Photo: Mike McCarn, AP)

Cisney went on to score his first-ever Speedweek win over Stewart. Lucas Wolfe, Brock Zearfoss and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Chase Dietz, Jason Shultz, Rahmer (who came from the back of the pack after the first-lap tangle), Justin Barger and Heimbach (who also came from the back of the field).

Ken Duke, another driver who started at Selinsgrove’s go-kart track, won the PASS 305 sprint feature over Devin Adams, Cale Reigle, York Haven’s Dave Grube and Christian Rumsey.

