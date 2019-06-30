Story Highlights Dover's Chad Trout earned $7,000 for his win Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

The win came in the second event of Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

Lance Dewease won the opening Speedweek event on Friday at Williams Grove.

Dover’s Chad Trout scored the biggest 410 sprint win of his career in Saturday night’s second round of Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek at Lincoln Speedway.

Trout collected $7,000 for his victory in the 30-lap Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Race.

In a torrid feature that was delayed several minutes by a light rain shower, Trout eventually came out on top in a race that, at times, featured a six-car battle for the lead.

Trout started from the pole position, but it was Australian Darren Mollenoyux, who started second, who took the early race lead. Trout worked by Mollenoyux for the lead on the ninth lap, but Mollenoyux regained the top spot on lap 14. A lap later, Trout was back on top until defending track champion Brian Montieth wrested away the lead on the 25th lap.

Danny Dietrich followed Montieth by Trout, but his challenge for the lead on the 28th lap ended in a failed slide job that saw Montieth flip and Deitrich sitting against the wall. Trout regained the lead and led to the checkered flag, with Mollenoyux in second.

Ryan Smith, who started eighth, Freddie Rahmer, who started 10th, and York’s Cory Haas, who started 16th, completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were T.J. Stutts, York’s Adam Wilt, Robbie Kendall, Lucas Wolfe and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri.

In the 20-lap feature for the Legends cars, Jeremy Ott scored his second Lincoln win in a row. Ott gained the lead on the 17th lap when Alex Robison spun out while being pressured for the lead. Craley’s Bill Diehl finished second, with Spring Grove’s Harlon Leppo, Aaron Updegraff and Chris Transeau in the top five.

OTHER AREA RACING

Dewease wins at Grove: Lance Dewease scored his 96th career Williams Grove win in Friday’s 25-lap opener to Speedweek.

Dewease collected $5,000 for his flag-to-flag victory in the nonstop event that was timed in 8 minutes, 8.040 second.

While Dewease was alone out front from the pole position, a war was waged for second place, with Brian Montieth coming out on top for that position, just ahead of Freddie Rahmer. Lucas Wolfe and T.J. Stutts completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Robbie Kendall, York’s Cory Haas and Kyle Reinhardt.

Doug Hammaker wrested the lead from Kevin Nouse on the 10th of 20 laps to win his second consecutive Williams Grove 358 sprint feature. Wellsville’s Chris Frank finished third, followed in the top five by Scott Fisher and Gregg Foster. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Denmyer, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Matt Findley, Todd Rittenhouse Jr. and York’s Jay Krout.

Kane triumphs at Hagerstown: Bruce Kane won Saturday’s late model sportsman feature at Hagerstown Speedway.

Kane’s win came over Randy Burkholder, with Cody Kershner, Tyler Farling and Chad Myers in the top five.

Michael Warrenfeltz won the pure-stock feature over Danny Atherton and Randy Zechman.

Eric Boozel was the U-Car winner, and the hobby-stock feature was rained out.

Reutzel an All Star winner: The All Stars were rained out on Friday at Jacksonville, Illinois, but on Saturday in Joliet, Missouri, Aaron Reutzel was the winner over Dale Blaney.

On the same night, Blaney’s brother, Dave Blaney, won at Sharon, Ohio. Third in the All Star event was Paul McMahan, followed by Cory Eliason and Bill Balog. Brock Zearfoss was sixth and Gerard McIntyre Jr. was 10th.

Sweet leads Outlaws: Brad Sweet won Thursday and Saturday in World of Outlaws competition at Jackson, Wisconsin. Friday's program fell to Carson Macedo.

Shultz take URC event: Friday at Bedford Speedway, Jason Shultz won the United Racing Club 360 sprint feature.

Jordan Thomas, Josh Weller, Justin Barger and Derek Locke completed the top five.

Leiby victorious: Chandler Leiby won the wingless 360 sprint BOSS feature at Mercer Speedway on Saturday.

Rain woes: Local racing action Friday at Trailway Speedway and Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway and Selinsgrove Speedway was rained out.

