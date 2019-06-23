Story Highlights Freddie Rahmer earned $5,000 for his 410 sprint win Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer’s win was his third at Lincoln this year and sixth overall.

Rahmer won over Danny Dietrich, with Dillsburg's Anthony Macri in third.

Freddie Rahmer raced to the $5,000 win on Saturday night in Lincoln Speedway’s 33-lap 410 sprint feature on Fallen Firefighters Night.

The race was held in memory of Brandon Little, who was a volunteer firefighter who lost his life responding to a fire call.

Danny Dietrich started from the pole position and led the first six laps before Rahmer, who started third, was able to get by. From that point on it was a game of cat and mouse, with the area’s leading winner this year chasing the second-biggest winner of the season.

In the end, Rahmer won over Dietrich, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in third. Jim Siegel and Alan Krimes completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Dan Shetler and York’s Glenndon Forsythe.

York’s C.J. Tracy led all 20 laps to win the 358 sprint feature over Kyle Denmyer. Doug Hammaker, Spring Grove’s Zach Eucalano and Matt Findley completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Ashley Cappetta, Zachary Cool, York’s Brett Strickler and Dillsburg’s Chris Frank.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Miller wins at Port Royal: Sprint rookie Jeff Miller scored his second win of the season Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in the 410 feature.

Miller’s win was worth $3,600.

Miller won over current point leader and defending track champion Logan Wagner, with Lucas Wolfe in third. Rounding out the top five were Jared Esh and Blane Heimbach. Completing the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, Tyler Reeser, T.J. Stutts, A.J. Flick and Kyle Smith.

Dylan Yoder won the late-model feature over Kyle Hardy, Andy Haus, Mike Lupfer and Dover’s Gene Knaub.

Limited-late-model action saw Todd Snook pick up the win over Troy Miller, Andrew Yoder, Ryan Zook and Devin Hart.

Dietrich victorious at Grove: Danny Dietrich claimed his season-high 10th win on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

The 410 sprint win was worth $3,680.

Dietrich started sixth and didn’t pass Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri for the lead until the 20th of 25 laps. Macri settled for second, with Shiloh’s Landon Myers in third, followed by Steve Buckwalter and Brandon Rahmer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brian Montieth, Robbie Kendall, Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer, T.J. Stutts and Dylan Cisney.

Doug Hammaker led all 25 laps of the 358 sprint Summer Series event to best Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. Kevin Nouse, Hanover's Dylan Norris and Steve Buckwalter completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jeff Halligan, Kyle Denmyer, Dillsburg’s Chris Frank, Rodney Westhafer and Scott Fisher.

Dellinger first at BAPS: Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger finally got his first super-sportsman win of the season Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Dellinger got the lead from Bruce Buckwalter Jr. on the 14th of 25 laps. Dellinger’s win came over Kenny Edkin, with Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller in third. Buckwalter and Justin Foster completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Fannasy, Jay Fannasy, Tom Wyckoff, Nate Young and John Edkin.

Dover’s Chase Billet won the late-model feature over fellow Dover resident Charles Potts. Joey Hoffer, who led until Billet slipped by on the 17th of 20 laps, finished third, followed by Alan Sagi and Hanover’s Bobby Beard.

Zach Newlin led all 20 laps to win the PASS 305 sprint feature over Jake Frye, Dom Melair, Cale Reigle and Landon Price.

Twin features for the Xtreme stocks found York’s Sam Rial and Donnie Broderick in victory lane.

Smith triumphs at Selinsgrove: Ryan Smith won the United Racing Club-sanctioned Kramer Kup for the 360 sprints at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday.

Smith’s win was worth $3,937.

Smith edged Mark Smith for the victory, with Michael Walter II in third. Curt Michael and Chad Layton, Friday’s winner at Big Diamond, were in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Troy Betts, Josh Weller, Derek Locke, Jason Shultz and Cody Keller.

Dover’s Coleby Frye became Selinsgrove’s first repeat late-model winner of the season with his victory over Jim Yoder, Hayes Mattern, Brett Schadel and Bryan Bernheisel.

Shaun Lawton won the pro-stock feature and Brad Kling was the Mid-Atlantic Modified winner.

Kisamore leads way at Trailway: Steve Kisamore won the 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway on Friday.

Steve Owings, Tim McClelland, David Hilbrook and Hanover’s Joe Trone Jr. completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Mike Bittinger, Austen Treuchet, Kyle Rohrbaugh and Neal Amspacher.

Other racing: Steve Wilbur won the wingless super-sportsman feature at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, while Davie Franek was the Empire Sprint Series 360 sprint winner in New York Saturday.

Buddy Kofoid pulled out a last-lap victory over Parker Price Miller at Wayne County, Ohio, in Saturday’s wind up of the rain-plagued All Stars Ohio Speedweek.

Brad Sweet won Saturday's World of Outlaws feature at Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Brent Marks was ninth, Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 15th and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 16th.

