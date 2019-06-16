Story Highlights Danny Dietrich won the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

It was the ninth sprint win of the season for Dietrich. He earned $3,500.

Lucas Wolfe got his third win of the season in the 410 sprint race at Port Royal.

Danny Dietrich (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF OF @usacnation)

Danny Dietrich raced to his area-leading ninth 410 sprint win of the season on Saturday evening at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich’s win in the 25-lap feature was worth $3,500.

Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody grabbed the early race lead from his outside-front-row starting position and held sway until Dietrich took over the top spot on the 21st lap after starting eighth. Moody held on to finish second, ahead of seventh-starter Brian Montieth. Freddie Rahmer came from 13th to wrest fourth away from Cole Young off the final turn. Young was fifth, with Jim Siegel, Joe Kata II, Etters’ Bradley Howard, Brandon Rahmer and York’s Glenndon Forsythe in the top 10.

The evening opened with a make-up feature for the 358 sprints, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. scoring his third win of the season. Wagman started 10th, with York’s C.J. Tracy leading the first nine laps before spinning in lapped traffic and turning the lead over to Spring Grove’s Zach Eucalano.

Wagman passed Eucalano for the lead on the 18th of 20 laps. Doug Hammaker came on to finish second ahead of Hanover’s Dylan Norris. Eucalano and Cody Fletcher completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Findley, York’s Alyson Dietz, Wyatt Hinkle, Jeff Halligan and Ashley Cappetta.

In the regularly-scheduled, 20-lap feature for the 358 sprints, Steve Owings led all the way from the pole position. In the closing laps, Hammaker and Kevin Nouse applied pressure, but had to settle for second and third, respectively. Halligan and Norris completed the top five, with Fletcher, Findley, Tyler Ross, Kyle Denmyer and Dillsburg’s Chris Frank completing the top 10.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Wolfe drives to Port Royal triumph: Lucas Wolfe raced to his third win of the season in the 25-lap, 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday evening.

Wolfe’s win was worth $3,600.

Wolfe’s win came over Justin Whittall, with Blane Heimbach in third. A.J. Flick, who finished second at Lernerville the night before, and Logan Wagner completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jared Esh, T.J. Stutts, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Ryan Taylor and Mike Wagner.

Tyler Courtney drove to victory in the United States Auto Club wingless sprint feature. Courtney’s win came over Chris Windom, with C.J. Leary, Chris Stockon and Justin Grant in the top five.

Rahmer victorious at Grove: Freddie Rahmer claimed his fifth win of the season in Williams Grove Speedway’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature Friday evening.

Rahmer took home $4,080 for his victory.

Kody Lehman took the early lead at the Grove from the pole position and led until Rahmer moved by on the 21st lap. Lucas Wolfe also slipped by Lehman in the closing laps for second, with Lehman, Brian Montieth and Danny Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Dylan Cisney, Kyle Reinhardt, York’s Cory Haas and Steve Buckwalter.

Brady Bacon won the 100-lap USAC Silver Crown feature on a green-white-checkered finish. Chris Windom led the first 47 laps from his second starting spot before Steve Buckwalter, who started eighth, took command of the race. It wasn’t until the final laps that things got hot at the front. In the final laps of the race, both Silver Crown career win leader Kody Swanson and Bacon made failed attempts to wrest the lead from Buckwalter.

Then in the first turn of the final lap, it was Windom who spun Buckwalter out of the lead. Windom led on the restart and took the white flag as the leader, but suffered a flat tire on the 101st and final lap, allowing all the lead-lap cars to slip by. Bacon scored his first carreer Silver Crown win by .612 second over Swanson, with Justin Grant, Mike Haggenbottom and Eric Gordon in the top five. Buckwalter rebounded for eighth and Windom was scored ninth in the final rundown.

Shultz first at Selinsgrove: Jason Shultz won Saturday’s Patriot Series-sanctioned 360 sprint race at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Shultz’s third win of the season came over Derek Locke, with Mallie Shuster, Cody Keller and Kyle Reinhardt giving Selinsgrove regulars the top five spots. Rounding out the top 10 were Joe Trenca, Davie Franek, Michael Walter II, Adam Carberry and Jared Zimbardi.

Andy Haus won the late-model feature over Nick Dickson, with Tim Wilson, Donnie Schick Jr. and Manchester’s Randy Christine Jr. in the top five. Shaun Lawton was the pro-stock winner and Dustin Snook won the roadrunner feature.

Biasi leads way at Trailway: Joey Biasi won the wingless-super-sportsman feature at Trailway Speedway on Friday.

Biasi’s win came over Carmen Perigo Jr., Eric Walker, Craig Perigo and John Stehman.

Harris wins at Hagerstown: Jerald Harris, representing the Virginia 305 sprint group, won Saturday's national 305 sprint event at Hagerstown Speedway.

York Haven’s Dave Grube finished second, with Drew Ritchey, Ken Duke Jr. and Zach Newlin rounding out the top five.

Jim Young won the 600cc micro-sprint feature and Chad Myers was the 270cc micro-sprint winner.

Brown, Sweet take Outlaw wins: The World of Outlaws' sprint cars were in Knoxville, Iowa, over the weekend, with Knoxville regular Brian Brown scoring the win Friday over Daryn Pittman, Shane Stewart, Donny Schatz and Brad Sweet.

Hanover’s Logan Scnhuchart was seventh. Brent Marks was 14th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 24th. Lance Dewease failed to qualify.

Saturday, Sweet scored the win over Schuchart, with Pittman, Sheldon Haudenschild and David Gravel in the top five. Dewease was sixth, with Marks in 16th and Allen in 23rd.

NASCAR star Larson earns victory: The All Stars' Ohio speedweek kicked off Friday at Attica, with NASCAR star Kyle Larson scoring the win over Dale Blaney, Buddy Kofiod, D.J. Foos and Tim Shaffer.

Saturday’s race at Eldora was rained out.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.