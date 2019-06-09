Story Highlights Brett Michalski raced to his first career 410 sprint win Saturday.

The triumph at Lincoln Speedway was worth $3,500 to Michalski.

Logan Wagner won both ends of Saturday’s twin 20s program at Port Royal Speedway.

. (Photo: .)

Last year’s rookie of the year, Brett Michalski, raced to his first career 410 sprint win Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Michalski’s win was worth $3,500.

Michalski started from the pole position and the record books will show he led every lap of the 25-lap contest. That’s true, but seventh-starter Freddie Rahmer slid past Michalski on the final turn, but Michalski was able to carry enough momentum to edge Rahmer at the line by .263 seconds.

Lewisbrry’s Kyle Moody finished third, with Jim Siegel and Hanover’s Tim Wagaman in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Alan Krimes, York’s Glenndon Forsythe, Brandon Rahmer and Dover’s Chad Trout.

For the second year in a row, 358 sprint driver Jeff Halligan was able to defeat the United Racing Club's 360 sprint drivers in the 358/360 challenge race. Chad Layton led from the start, but Halligan, who started fourth, was able to get by Layton on the 21st of 25 laps.

Layton finished second, with Curt Michael, Josh Weller and Hanover’s Dylan Norris in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Doug Hammaker, Ashley Cappetta, Tyler Ross and Ed Aiken.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Logan Wagner wins again at Port Royal: Logan Wagner is on a roll at Port Royal Speedway and he continued it by winning both ends of Saturday’s twin 20s program.

Wagner has won three consecutive races at the Port and four on the season. Each of his wins Saturday was worth $3,000.

In the first race, Wagner topped Kyle Reinhardt for the victory, with Ryan Smith, Lance Dewease and Dylan Cisney in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Mike Wagner, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Blane Heimbach and T.J. Stutts.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

After drawing a four invert for the second race, Wagner had to pass Dewease for the lead. Dietrich also got by Dewease to finish second. Cisney and Smith completed the top five. They were followed in the top 10 by Macri, Reinhardt, M. Wagner, Heimbach and Stutts.

Freddie Rahmer triumphs at Williams Grove: Freddie Rahmer scored his second Williams Grove Speedway win of the season on Friday.

Rahmer started fourth and got by Dover’s Chad Trout for the lead on the seventh of 25 laps. He collected $4,080 for the win. Danny Dietrich was second, followed by Trout, Kyle Reinhardt and Rodney Westhafer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, York’s Cory Haas, T.J. Stutts, Brian Montieth and Steve Buckwalter.

York’s Rick Eckert led all 25 laps to score the $3,000 late-model win. Eckert’s win came over Dan Stone, with Dover’s Coleby Frye in third. Jerry Bard and Jim Bernheisel completed the top five.

Elias victorious at BAPS: Cory Eliason stopped by BAPS Motor Speedway Thursday on his way to the All Star weekend in New York state.

He’s probably glad he did.

Eliason came away the winner of a hotly-contested 27-lap feature on the Greg Hodnett Foundation Night. Eliason took the lead from a faltering Cory Haas of York on the third lap and was credited with leading the rest of the way. However, a late-race restart saw a major challenge from the second- and third-place cars, with Brian Montieth actually taking the lead briefly from third spot, while J.J. Grasso got out of shape and fell several spots in the rundown.

In the end, it was Eliason over Montieth, Lucas Wolfe, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Ryan Smith in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Reinhardt, Danny Dietrich (who came back from and early-race spin while battling for second), Grasso, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Etters' Bradley Howard.

The super-sportsman feature went to Kenny Edkin over Frankie Herr, Justin Foster, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Mike Enders.

Stone first at Selinsgrove: Dan Stone won Saturday’s $3,000-to-win Tri-Track late-model feature at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Stone just edged Bryan Bernheisel at the line in a race that saw a major change-up on the 24th lap. That’s when mechanical issues sent York’s Rick Eckert into the wall while leading. That turned the lead over to Newberrytown’s Jason Covert, who pitted with a flat tire before the race resumed.

Stone went on to edge Bernheisel, with Dover’s Coleby Frye in third. Dover’s Gene Knaub and Hayes Mattern completed the top five.

Jared Fulkroad was the limited-late-model winner over Brad McGinnis, Shaun Miller, Derrik Garman and Kenny Yoder. Shaun Lawton was the pro-stock winner and Tom Brunson won the roadrunner feature.

Owings leads way at Trailway: Steve Owings won Friday’s 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway.

Mark Van Vorst finished second, followed by Hanover’s Joe Trone Jr., Mike Bittinger and Tim McClelland. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Kisamore, David Holbrook, Dillsburg’s Chris Frank, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Cody Fletcher.

Buckwalter a winner at Big Diamond: Tim Buckwalter won Friday’s United States Auto Club East Coast 360 sprint feature at Big Diamond Speedway.

Steve Drevicki, Carson Short, Carmen Perigo Jr. and Chandler Leiby completed the top five.

Hanover Schuchart gets Outlaw win: Hanover’s Logan Schuchart won Friday’s World of Outlaws feature at Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Schuchart won over James McFadden, Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz and David Gravel. Brent Marks was 13th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 24th.

Saturday in Saux Rapids, Minnesota, Sweet won over Gravel, Schuchart, Daryn Pittman and Marks. Allen was 13th.

Zearfoss tops All Stars: Brock Zearfoss won Friday’s All Star feature at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, New York.

Zearfoss won over Cory Eliason, Dave Blaney, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Danny Varin.

Saturday at Stateline, New York, Dale Blaney won over Aaron Reutzel, Tony Stewart, Spencer Bayson and Zearfoss. McIntyre was seventh.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.