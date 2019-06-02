Story Highlights Dillsburg's Anthony Macri earned a 410 sprint win at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

He earned $3,500 for his third career Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint triumph.

Danny Dietrich won the 410 sprint feature at Williams Grove on Friday.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Macri collected $3,500 for his third career Lincoln win.

Macri started seventh and worked his way forward as pole-sitter T.J. Stutts led the early laps. Macri edged ahead on the ninth lap, but Stutts was up to the challenge that time, and surged back in front the next lap. Macri again took the lead on the 14th lap and this time it stuck.

Macri went on to score the win over fast-closing Chase Dietz of York. In the end, Macri won over Dietz by .377 seconds. York’s Adam Wilt finished third, with Alan Krimes and Stutts in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Cory Haas, Brian Montieth, Dover’s Chad Trout, Jim Siegel and Robbie Kendall.

Just after Macri took the checkered flag, rain again hit the speedway, forcing the postponement of the regular features for the wingless super sportsmen and the 358 sprints.

Earlier in the evening, Cody Fletcher raced to his first career Lincoln 358 sprint win in a make-up feature from earlier in the season. Fletcher led all 20 laps to score the win over Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. Doug Hammaker finished third, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Matt Findley in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Jeff Halligan, David Holbrook, Ashley Cappetta and Travis Scott.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Dietrich wins at Williams Grove: Danny Dietrich pulled out all the stops for a last-turn 410 sprint victory at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

Including a last-lap-pass bonus, Dietrich collected $3,930 for his seventh overall win of the season.

Dylan Cisney led from the onset in the 25-lap race despite numerous challenges from Brian Montieth. It wasn’t until the final laps that Dietrich made his way into contention. In the end it was a final-turn pass that allowed Dietrich to score a .066-second victory over Cisney. Montieth was third, with Steve Buckwalter and Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Reinhardt, T.J. Stutts, Jared Esh, Dover’s Chad Trout and Kody Lehman.

Kevin Nouse started second and passed pole-sitter Tyler Brehm on the third lap to win the 20-lap 358 sprint feature. For Nouse, the victory was his 21st in Grove 358 competition. Doug Hammaker finished second, with Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Brett Wanner and Jeff Halligan in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Rodney Westhafer, York’s Glenndon Forsythe, Brehm, Dillsburg’s Chris Frank and Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger.

Edkin victorious at BAPS: Kenny Edkin raced to his third BAPS Motor Speedway super-sportsman win of the season on Saturday.

Edkin took the victory over Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, with Frankie Herr in third. Mike Enders and Davey Welsh rounded out the top five. Completing the top 10 were Steve Fannasy, Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller, John Edkin, Timmie Barrick and Bruce Buckwalter Jr.

Dover’s Chase Billet claimed his first win of the season in the limited-late-model feature. Billet’s win came over Travis Mease, with Alan Sagi, Troy Miller and Dover’s Charles Potts in the top five.

Brian Walls won the street-stock feature over Chad Smith, Dover’s Bud Witmer, Craig Morgan and Strinestown’s Eddie Richards.

The features for the extreme stocks and road warriors were postponed by rain.

Zeigler gets $8,300 triumph at Bedford: Bedrord Speedway’s Billy Winn Classic for the late models saw Mason Zeigler pick up the $8,300 win on Friday.

Newberrytown’s Jason Covert finished second, with Alex Ferree, Jeff Rine and York’s Rick Eckert in the top five.

Eliason, Reutzel shine in Ohio: The final night of the big sprint program in Mansfield, Ohio, was rained out Saturday.

In Friday’s twin $5,000-to-win features at Mansfield, Cory Eliason and Aaron Reutzel were winners. Eliason’s win came over Rico Arbeu, Tim Shaffer, Buddy Kefoid and Spencer Bayston. Ryan Smith was seventh, Logan Wagner was 13th and Lance Dewease was 17th. Reutzel’s win came over Cap Henry, Brian Brown, Parker Price Miller and Joey Saldana. Brock Zearfoss was sixth and Lucas Wolfe was ninth.

Schatz, Stewart take Outlaw wins: The World of Outlaws had a two-day show in Nashville, Tennessee.

Friday, Donny Schatz won over Brad Sweet, Bill Balog, Brent Marks and Sheldon Haudenschild. Hanover drivers Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart were seventh and 10th, respectively.

Saturday, Shane Stewart won over Marks, with Sweet, Tony Stewart and Schatz in the top five. Schuchart was 10th, Allen was 17th and Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler was 22nd.

Duke excels at Clinton County: Ken Duke was the 305 sprint winner at Clinton County Friday, with Scott Lutz, Dylan Proctor, Jacob Gamola and Dale Schweikert in the top five.

Devin Hart was the limited-late-model winner over Jim Yoder and Andrew Yoder.

Mark Smith, Davie Franek win on road: Local racer Mark Smith won the United Sprint Car Series 360 sprint feature in Lavonia, Louisiana, on Friday.

Another local ace, Davie Franek, won a 360 sprint feature at Ransomville, New York, on Friday, and backed it up with a win at Drummond, Canada, on Saturday.

Rainouts: Selinsgrove and Port Royal speedways were both rained out Saturday.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.