Lance Dewease enjoyed a big week on the local dirt tracks against the World of Outlaws. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY SKELLY/LINCOLN SPEEDWAY)

Lance Dewease won the Morgan Cup World of Outlaws 410 sprint feature at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday evening, while David Gravel picked up the preliminary-night win there on Friday.

Dewease collected $17,000 for his victory in Saturday’s 30-lap feature, keeping the Morgan Cup in Pennsylvania for another year. The win was Dewease’s fifth overall this season and his 95th career win at the Grove.

Dewease started from the pole position, but trailed 10-time Outlaws champion Donny Schatz for the first 12 laps of the race. Dewease worked lapped traffic to perfection and then raced away to score the win by 1.251 seconds over Schatz.

For Dewease, it was his second win in four days over the Outlaws after earning Wednesday's win at Lincoln Speedway. That night, he heard the chant, “Posse! Posse! Posse!” in Victory Lane. Then he heard it again Saturday night when the Pennsylvania Posse fans were jubilant to retain the Morgan Cup.

“This rivalry is pretty intense,” Dewease said of the Outlaws and the Pennsylvania Posse. “It goes back a long way. We’re some of the few areas that can consistently win against these guys (the Outlaws). We were very fortunate to get it done tonight and keep the cup for another year. Beating Donny is always special because he gets around this place so good.”

While Schatz accepted his defeat, he laid down a challenge for the Pennsylvania Posse fans.

“I hear all of that Posse chant, and I love that,” Schatz said. “Come August, I’m pretty sure he (Dewease) is going to win the money to go to the Knoxville Nationals (in Iowa), so there’s going to be no damn reason every person in this place isn’t at the Knoxville Nationals watching it.”

Danny Dietrich finished third on Saturday, with Daryn Pittman and Freddie Rahmer in the top five. Kraig Kinser finished sixth.

Geovanni Scelzi, however, may have turned in the ride of the night for seventh. Scelzi won the C-Main, which allowed him to start on the back row of the Last Chance Showdown. In that race he advanced to fourth, which was good enough for the last starting spot in the regular feature. He then advanced to the seventh-place finish from the 24th starting spot.

Brent Marks, Gravel and Hanover’s Jacob Allen completed the top 10.

In Friday’s 25-lap feature, Gravel started from the pole, but it was Pittman who got the early jump. Pittman led until the 15th lap, when Gravel got by for the lead. Gravel’s $8,000 win came over Dietrich, with Pittman, Shane Stewart and Tim Shaffer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dewease, Scelzi, Schatz, Brad Sweet and Dover’s Chad Trout.



OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

York's Eckert gets $11,000 win at Selinsgrove: York’s Rick Eckert won Saturday’s Ron Keister Memorial late-model race at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Eckert used a late-race pass of Mason Zeigler to secure the $11,000 payday in the 52-lap race.

Eckert’s win came over Zeigler, with Dylan Yoder in third. Gregg Satterlee and Jared Miley completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Hardy, Andy Haus, Ross Robinson, Russ Erwin and Kyle Lee.

In the 25-lap 360 sprint feature, Michael Walter II scored his first career win, besting Jason Shultz. Chad Layton finished third, followed by Kyle Reinhardt, Mallie Shuster, Ryan Kissinger, Cody Keller, Jimmy Stitzel, Brandon McGlough and Derek Locke in the top 10.

Kyle Bachman won the pro-stock feature.



Enders victorious at BAPS: Mike Enders raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Enders’ win came over Chase Gutshall, with Frankie Herr in third. Kenny Edkin and Russ Mitten completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Garrett Williamson, Timmie Barrick and Jay Fannasy.

John Walp won the PASS 305 sprint feature over Jaremi Hanson, with Larry McVay, Doug Dodson and Zach Newlin in the top five.

York’s Jason Townsend won the street-stock feature over Jasen Geeseman, with Kyle Saylor, Kody Sites and Greg Diehl in the top five.

The Xtreme-stock feature went to Newberrytown’s Alex Updegraff, with Dover’s Matt Adams, Scott Arnold, Ronnie Buck and Donnie Broderick in the top five.



Bittinger leads way at Trailway: Mike Bittinger won Friday’s 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway.

Bittinger’s first win of the season came after a battle with second-place-finisher Steve Owings. David Holbrook was third, with Cody Fletcher and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kevin Nouse, Dillsburg’s Chris Frank, Wyatt Hinkle, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Hanover’s Joe Trone Jr.



Drevicki, Buckwalter earn USAC wins: The United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints raced twice over the weekend.

Friday at Big Diamond Speedway, Steve Drevicki raced to the win over Chandler Leiby, with Eddie Strada, Chris Allen Jr. and Tim Buckwalter in the top five.

Saturday at Grandview, it was Buckwalter in victory lane over Drevicki, with Carmen Perigo Jr., Joey Biasi and Leiby in the top five.

Brian Jr. excels at Path Valley: Billy Brian Jr. won his fifth wingless super-sportsman feature of the season Saturday at Path Valley Speedway.

Brian’s win came over Tony Jackson, Steve Wilbur, Tony Hampton and Levi Peck.

Tim Fedder won the Mid-Atlantic Modified feature over Justin Cullum and Ray Kable Jr.

Lutz first at Clinton County: Scott Lutz won Friday’s 305 sprint feature at Clinton County Speedway over Jacob Gomola. Kyle Ganoe, John Walp and Ken Duke completed the top five.



Lynch, Flick shine in western Pennsylvania: Sye Lynch won Friday at Lernerville, and A.J. Flick won Saturday at Sharon in sprint racing in the western part of the state.



All Stars rained out: The All Star Circuit of Champions weekend in Wisconsin was rained out. That makes it 10 consecutive rainouts for the All Stars.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.