Lance Dewease continued his torrid pace on the local circuit, besting the World of Outlaws drivers on Wednesday evening at Lincoln Speedway.

Dewease’s $10,000 victory in the 35-lap Gettysburg Clash feature event was his fourth in five starts this season.

It was his 16th career Outlaws victory – moving past Jason Sides to sit 31st on the all-time wins list.

“It’s means everything,” Dewease said about claiming his first Outlaws win of the season. “It’s a good rivalry (between the World of Outlaws and the Pennsylvania Posse). To me it’s friendly. It’s not like we hate each other, but we want to beat each other pretty bad.”

Dewease started second and took the lead from David Gravel on the 19th lap. He then had to fend off a late-race challenge from 12th-starter Ryan Smith to secure the win.

Smith finished second, with Gravel, Brad Sweet and Shane Stewart in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Ian Madsen, Hanover’s Jacob Allen, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Kraig Kinser.

The Outlaws will make next compete on Friday and Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway for the Morgan Cup, when the Posse and Outlaws will battle again.

As Dewease stood in Victory Lane holding the three-foot tall Gettysburg Clash trophy, fans started the chant: “Posse! Posse! Posse!”

“It’s great to get this week started off good and hopefully if I can’t win Friday or Saturday somebody else (from the Posse) does,” Dewease said. “It’s a neat fan base. We have the best fans in the world as far as I’m concerned. They love our racing. They come out in rain and snow. So, we’re pretty fortunate.”

Some information for this story was provided by the World of Outlaws.