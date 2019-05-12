Story Highlights Brian Montieth earned his first Lincoln Speedway win of the season on Saturday.

The defending track champion won in a new track record of 6:19.113.

Robbie Kendall also earned a 410 sprint victory at Lincoln on Saturday.

Brian Montieth (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIAN MONTIETH.COM)

Lincoln Speedway reeled off a pair of 410 sprint features Saturday, along with the 358 sprints and midgets.

In the regularly-scheduled Outlaw Tune-Up for the 410 sprints, defending track champion Brian Montieth got his first win of the season in exciting fashion. In fact, Montieth’s $4,000 win came in a new track-record time of 6 minutes, 19.113 seconds for the 25-lap distance.

Montieth started from the pole position, but trailed fellow front-row starter Alan Krimes for 10 laps before taking over the top spot. He then had to fend off a full-out challenge from Danny Dietrich over the closing laps to score the victory.

Dietrich had to settle for second, with Krimes winning out in a battle with Freddie Rahmer for third. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jim Siegel, York’s Cory Haas, York’s Adam Wilt, Ryan Smith and York’s Chase Dietz.

The 25-lap make up feature from last week’s rain out was the final event on the program and saw Robbie Kendall score his first victory in several years for the $3,500 paycheck.

Like Monteith, Kendall started from the pole position, but had an exciting final few laps. A midrace spin by Manchester’s Trey Hivner put a host of challengers on Kendall’s tail, but it was a last-lap spin by second-place Macri that set up the close finish.

Rahmer blasted by Dietrich on the restart but couldn’t get to Kendall. Kendall pulled into victory lane as rain hit the speedway. Rahmer, Deitrich, Etters' Bradley Howard and Haas completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dover’s Chad Trout, Scott Fisher, Krimes, Etters' Jordan Givler and Siegel.

Earlier in the evening, Steve Buckwalter scored a close win over Ryan Smith in the unsanctioned midget feature. Buckwalter took the lead from third-place finisher Shawn Jackson on the eighth of 20 laps. Tommy Krusman and Steve Drevicki completed the top five, with late-arriving Alex Bright coming from last in the 21-car field for sixth.

In the 358 sprint feature, Tyler Ross came from the eighth starting spot to take the lead from Travis Scott on the 11th of 20 laps. Ross’ first win of the season came over recent winner Doug Hammaker, with Scott, Jeff Halligan and Cody Fletcher in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Drevicki, Matt Findley, Red Lion’s Zachary Allman and Wyatt Hinkle.



OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Miller triumphs at Port Royal: Sprint rookie Jeff Miller raced to the 410 victory Saturday at Port Royal Speedway.

Miller, who previously raced with the 305 sprints, collected $3,600 for his win.

Miller started second and took the lead from pole-sitter Justin Whittall on the ninth of 25 laps. He went on to score the win over Lucas Wolfe, with Blane Heimbach in third. Jared Esh and Dylan Cisney completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were T.J. Stutts, Logan Wagner, Mike Wagner, Whittall and Ryan Taylor.

Dover’s Gene Knaub won the late-model feature, taking the lead from Tim Wilson on the 13th lap. Dylan Yoder finished second with Wilson, Gary Stuhler and Mike Lupfer in the top five.

Ken Duke was the 305 sprint winner over Jonathan Jones, Roger Irvin, Doug Dodson and Devin Adams.



Dewease victorious at Grove: Lance Dewease won Williams Grove Speedway’s Outlaw Tune-Up on Friday evening.

That win was worth $4,080, and was his track-leading 94th career victory there. It also marked Dewease’s third win in four starts this season.

Dewease started fourth, but fell back several spots in the early going. The race went nonstop after the third lap, and it took until the 23rd of 25 laps for Dewease to wrest the lead from the race-long leader, Dover’s Chad Trout. Trout had to settle for second, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Robbie Kendall, Freddie Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe, Brian Montieth, York’s Cory Haas, Rick Lafferty and T.J. Stutts in the top 10.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint feature York’s Gelnndon Forsythe outgunned fellow front-row starter Matt Findley on the first lap and went on to score the win. While Forsythe had a sizable lead at one point, Findley narrowed the gap at the finish. Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Doug Hammaker and Kevin Nouse completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Rodney Westhafer, Jeff Halligan, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Kyle Denmyer and Todd Rittenhouse Jr.



Shultz first at Selinsgrove: Jason Shultz raced to his second Selinsgrove Speedway 360 sprint win of the season on Saturday.

Shultz was locked into a battle with Mark Smith when Smith suffered mechanical issues on the 24th lap. Shultz took the victory over Kyle Reinhardt, with Kody Keller, Chad Layton and Michael Walter in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mallie Shuster, Thomas Radivyy, Lance Moss, Jim Shuster and Tyler Denochick.

Brett Schadel won the late-model feature over Dover’s Coleby Frye, with Jeff Rine, Bryan Bernheisel and Manchester’s Randy Christine Jr. in the top five.

Jake Jones was the roadrunner winner.



Owings leads way at Trailway: Steve Owings won the 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway on Friday evening.

The win came in the first race for the division at Trailway this season. Owings picked up the victory over Cody Fletcher, with Austen Treuchet, David Holbrook and Hanover’s Joe Trone Jr. in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mark Van Vorst, Neal Amspacher, Kenny Kuhn, Kyle Rohrbaugh and Tim McClelland.



Layton, Weller take Bedford sprint wins: The United Racing Club sprints had two features at Bedford Speedway on Friday.

In the regular event, Chad Layton picked up the win over Curt Michael, with Derek Locke, Jason Shultz and Troy Betts in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Moss, Gerard McIntyre Jr., Austin Bishop, Josh Weller and Ed Aiken.

In a make-up event from a previous rain out, Weller was the winner over Michael, with Layton, Locke and Shultz in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were McIntyre, Bishop, Ryan Stillwaggon, Betts and Moss.

The URC race was rained out Saturday at Delaware International Speedway.



Schatz grabs Outlaws victory: The World of Outlaws were scheduled for a two-day show at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

Friday’s program saw Donny Schatz pick up the win over Hanover’ Logan Schuchart, with Carson Macedo, David Gravel and Hanover’s Jacob Allen in the top five. Brent Marks finished 19th.

Saturday’s event was rained out.



BAPS rained out: BAPS Motor Speedway was rained out on Saturday.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.



