Raindrops linger on tree branches. Rain wiped out nearly the entire local schedule on the area dirt tracks.

Mother Nature continues to frown on the local dirt-track circuit.

This past weekend was almost a complete washout on the area racing scene.

Only three tracks even tried to race, and only one got past warm-ups. Trailway and Selinsgrove speedways both got to warm-ups, while Lincoln ran all of its qualifying and the feature for the Xtreme stocks before getting rained out.

Williams Grove, Port Royal, BAPS and Hagerstown speedways were completely washed out, as were the All Stars and the World of Outlaws.

At Lincoln, all the heats were completed, and with only 10 xtreme stocks on hand, their feature was run first.

Then, as the sprint cars were being called to the track for their feature, the rains hit. After about on hour of waiting, the program was postponed. The sprints will run two features this week, and the 358 sprints will make up their feature on June 1.

In the Xtreme stock feature, Manchester’s Travis Horan took the win in the 20-lap event that only had two minor caution flags. Horan started fifth, and took the lead on the 18th lap when Bill Powell pulled to the infield with mechanical problems. Powell had taken the lead from Donnie Broderick on the third lap.

Newberrytown’s Alex Updegraff finished second with Broderick, Dover’s Andrew Hogue and Michael Smith in the top five.

