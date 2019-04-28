Story Highlights Chase Dietz won Saturday's 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietz collected $3,500 for his first Lincoln sprint win of 2019.

York’s Adam Wilt chased Dietz to the finish, with Brandon Rahmer in third.

York’s Chase Dietz raced to his first Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win of the season Saturday evening.

Dietz collected $3,500 for his victory.

Dietz started third and wrested the lead from Etters' Bradley Howard on the eighth of 25 laps. He had to withstand a challenge from two-time Lincoln winner Freddie Rahmer before the two touched wheels, with Rahmer dropping from the competition.

In the end, York’s Adam Wilt chased Dietz to the finish, with Brandon Rahmer in third. Brian Montieth and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Alan Krimes, York’s Glenndon Forsythe, Howard, Jim Siegel and Manchester’s Trey Hivner.

Doug Hammaker picked up his second Lincoln 358 sprint win of the season in the 20-lap feature.

Hammaker started eighth and took the lead from Hanover’s Kenny Kuhn on the 18th lap. Jeff Halligan finished second, with Kuhn, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and York’s Brett Strickler in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Red Lion’s Zachary Allman, Dillsburg’s Chris Frank, Ashley Cappetta, Wyatt Hinkle and Tyler Walton.

Wesley Bonebrake led all 20 laps of the limited-late-model feature to score his first win at a track where his father owns 16 super-late-model wins and two track titles. Craig Wagaman finished second, with Joe Westerman, Shaun Miller and Troy Miller in the top five.



OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Wagner wins at Port Royal: Defending track champion Logan Wagner scored his first win of the season in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

Wagner’s win was worth $3,600.

Wagner started alongside his father, Mike, on the front row and scored the win over Lucas Wolfe, with Mike Wagner in third. Danny Dietrich and Ryan Smith rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Blane Heimbach, Dylan Cisney, Ryan Taylor, Steve Buckwalter and Jared Esh.

Ryan Smith came back to win the URC 360 sprint feature over Wolfe, with Buckwalter in third. Austin Bishop and Josh Weller completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chad Layton, Curt Michael, Adam Carberry, Ed Aiken and Derek Locke.

Nick Sweigart won the 305 sprint feature over Jonathan Jones, Jaremi Hanson, Zach Newlin and Ryan Lynn.



Miller grabs BAPS triumph: Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller claimed his first win of the season in the super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Miller took the lead from Steve Fannasy on the 13th lap of the 25-lap feature. Fannasy finished second, followed by Bruce Buckwalter Jr., Kenny Edkin and Russ Mitten in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Chase Gutshall, Davey Walsh, Frankie Herr, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Luke Deatrick.

Jon Lee led all 20 laps to win the limited-late-model feature over D.J. Myers, Sean Merkel, Troy Miller and Ben Whitaker.

Chad Smith was the street-stock winner over Manchester’s Mike Potts, with Brian Walls, Jasen Geesaman and Greg Diehl in the top five.

York’s Sam Rial won both of the twin 15-lap features for the Xtreme stocks. In the first race, Rial was followed by Dover’s Matt Adams, Newberrytown’s Alex Updegraff, Ronnie Buck and Donnie Broderick. The second race found Rial the winner over Manchester’s Travis Horan, Dover’s Austin Hogue, Johnny Palm and Ronnie Buck.



Lichliter victorious at Hagerstown: James Lichliter won Saturday’s late-model-sportsman feature at Hagerstown Speedway over Cody Kershener, Chad Myers, Andrew Yoder and Barry Miller.

Joey Zambotti was the pure-stock winner, Kevin Thomas topped the hobby stocks and Adam Campbell was the U-Car winner.



Brian first at Path Valley: Billy Brian Jr. raced to his third win of the season in the wingless-super-sportsman event at Path Valley Speedway on Saturday.

Brian won over Craig Perigo, Tony Jackson, Steve Wilbur and Steve Whary.

Hanover's Mason Chaney won the Legends feature over Craley's Bill Diehl, with York's Zach Settle, Scott Houdeshell and Travis Perry in the top five.



Rainouts: Friday racing was again rained out at Williams Grove, Trailway and Bedford.

The All Star weekend in Ohio was washed out, as was Saturday’s World of Outlaws race. Brad Sweet did win Friday’s Outlaw race at Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.