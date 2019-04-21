Story Highlights Lance Dewease won the Weldon Sterner Memorial Race on Saturday night.

The veteran driver earned $6,900 for the 410 sprint triumph at Lincoln Speedway.

Jim Siegel finished second, followed by York's Adam Wilt in third.

Danny Dietrich won Saturday’s 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway.

Lance Dewease will be among those honored this weekend at Port Royal Speedway during the running of the Tuscarora 50. The event will pay $50,000 to the winner. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LANCEDEWEASE.COM)

Lance Dewease raced to the victory in Saturday’s Weldon Sterner Memorial Race at Lincoln Speedway.

The $6,900 triumph was Dewease’s first 410 sprint win at Lincoln this season, but his 41st career win there.

Dewease started fourth and tracked down early leader Adam Wilt, of York, on the eighth of 33 laps. Dewease went on to score the win over Jim Siegel, with Wilt in third place. Freddie Rahmer and Ryan Smith completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Alan Krimes, Lucas Wolfe, Dan Shetler, Brandon Rahmer and Dover’s Chad Trout.

Jeff Halligan scored his second win of the season in the 358 sprint feature at Lincoln. Halligan started 13th and took the lead from pole-sitter Zachary Allman, of Red Lion, on the 13th lap. Allman finnished second, with Matt Findley, Doug Hammaker and Kenny Kuhn in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Dillsburg’s Chris Frank, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Spring Grove’s Zach Eucalano and York’s Glenndon Forsythe.

Hanover’s Mason Chaney won the Legends feature over Jeremy Ott, with Travis Perry, Travis McClelland and Alex Schmeidel in the top five.



OTHER AREA

DIRT-TRACK RACING

Dietrich triumphs at Port Royal: Danny Dietrich won Saturday’s 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway for his fourth win of the season.

Dietrich’s $3,500 win came in the 25-lap feature.

Dietrich started eighth and took the lead with two laps remaining in the event. Brock Zearfoss finished second, with Steve Buckwalter in third place. George Hobaugh, who led much of the race, finished fourth, and York’s Cory Haas was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were A.J. Flick, Logan Wagner, Blane Heimbach, Dylan Cisney and T.J. Stutts.

Colten Flinner won the late-model feature over Dylan Yoder, Kyle Hardy, Jeff Rine and Michael Maresca. Devin Hart was the limited-late-model winner.



Herr victorious at BAPS: Frankie Herr won his second in a row in the super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday evening.

Herr’s win came over Kenny Edkin, with Justin Foster, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Chase Gutshall in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were John Edkin, Mike Enders, Timmie Barrick, Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller and Luke Deatrick.

Cale Reigle won the make-up feature for the 305 sprints, with Devin Admas, Billy Nye, Zach Newlin and Ken Duke in the top five.

In the regular event for the 305 sprints, it was Newlin the winner over Kyle Ganoe, John Walp, Duke and Landon Price.

Brian Walls won the street-stock feature over Chad Smith, Will Walls, Eric Tripp and Manchester’s Mike Potts.

York’s Sam Rial won the Xtreme-stock feature over Manchseter’s Patrick McClane, with Manchester’s Travis Horan, Newberrytown’s Alex Updegraff and Dover’s Matt Adams in the top five.



Kissinger tops URC field at Selinsgrove: Ryan Kissinger won the United Racing Club 360 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday.

Kissinger’s win came over Chad Layton, with Kyle Reinhardt, Cody Keller and Josh Weller in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mark Smith, Derek Locke, Davie Franek, Jason Shultz and Curt Michael.

The late-model feature went to Hayes Mattern, over Jim Yoder, Donnie Schick, Manchester’s Randy Christine Jr. and Dover’s Coleby Frye.

Brandon Moser was the pro-stock winner and Will Bunson won the roadrunner feature.



Jones first at Hagerstown: Jonathan Jones won the 305 sprint feature at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday.

Jones' win came over Christian Rumsey, Drew Ritchey, Tyler Denochick and Ryan Lynn.

Brad Kling was the Mid-Atlantic Modified winner over Cal McKinney, Tim Fedder, Ray Kable Jr. and Justin Cullum.

Spike Moore was the late-model-sportsman winner and Kevin Thomas topped the hobby stocks.



Rain wipes out Friday action: Rain again wiped out the Friday slate in the area, with both Williams Grove and Trailway washed out.

The All Star weekend at Attica, Ohio was also rained out.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.