Lance Dewease will be among those honored this weekend at Port Royal Speedway during the running of the Tuscarora 50. The event will pay $50,000 to the winner. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LANCEDEWEASE.COM)

Lance Dewease used a late-race restart to win the Keith Kauffman Classic All Star Race at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night.

Dewease collected $6,000 for his first win of the season.

That continued the struggles for the All Star invaders at Port Royal. An All Star driver has now won just twice in 39 attempts at Port Royal, both by Dale Blaney. The All Star series is owned by former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart.

Danny Dietrich led until a restart with two laps to go after Brock Zearfoss suffered a flat tire while running in the top 10. On the restart, Dewease, who started the race from the eighth position, grabbed the lead and went on to win the 30-lap race.

Dietrich settled for second, with defending track champion Logan Wagner in third. Defending All Star champ Aaron Reutzel and Dale Blaney completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Ryan Smith, Dylan Cisney, Freddie Rahmer and Steve Buckwalter.



OTHER LOCAL

DIRT-TRACK RACING

Krimes races to Lincoln win: Alan Krimes raced to his second Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win of the season on Saturday.

Krimes collected $3,500 for his victory in the 25-lap event.

Krimes started seventh and was tracking down early leader Cole Young when Young crashed on the 12th lap. Krimes went on to score the victory despite major late-race pressure from York’s Adam Wilt. Brian Montieth finished third, with York’s Chase Dietz in fourth. Brett Michalski edged Brandon Rahmer by .007 seconds for fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Jim Siegel, Dover’s Chad Trout and Dan Shetler.

Doug Hammaker scored his first win of the season in the 358 sprint feature. Hammaker tracked down early race leader Kenny Kuhn on the 16th of 20 laps. Kuhn finished second, with Austen Treuchet in third. Tyler Ross and York’s Alyson Dietz completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Jeff Halligan, Dillsburg’s Chris Frank, Cody Fletcher, York’s Glenndon Forsythe and Travis Scott.

Steve Drevicki overcame last week’s bad luck to lead all 25 laps of the United States Auto Club East Coast 360 wingless sprint feature. Eddie Strada finished second, with Carmen Perigo Jr. in third. Chris Allen Jr. and Chandler Leiby completed the top five. Manchester’s Trey Hivner was seventh.



Herr victorious at BAPS: Frankie Herr came from the 11th starting spot to win the 25-lap super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Herr, who had finished third in all three of the previous races this year, won over Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger. Chase Gutshall, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger and Mike Enders completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Bruce Buckwalter Jr., John Edkin, Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller, Davey Walsh and Steve Fannasy.

Ben Whitaker won the limited-late-model feature over Dover’s Matt Adams, with Dover’s Chase Billet, Travis Mease and Daulton Bigler in the top five.

Craley’s Bill Diehl won the Legends feature over Scott Houdeshell, Jeremy Ott, Alex Schmeidel and Chandler Pagnotta.

Brian Walls topped his uncle Mike Walls to win the street-stock feature, with Chad Smith, Jim Palm and Mike Buckley in the top five.

York’s Sam Rial won the Xtreme stock feature over Strinestown’s Travis Horan, Keith Bissinger, Donnie Broderick and Ronnie Buck.



Davenport wins $12,000 for Hagerstown win: Jonathan Davenport won the Lucas Oil Late Model Series event at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday.

Davenport collected $12,000 for his victory in the 50-lap Stanley Schetrompf Memorial Race.

Brandon Sheppard trailed Davenport at the finish, with Jimmy Owens, York’s Rick Eckert and Tim McCreadie in the top five. Dover’s Gene Knaub was ninth and Newberrytown’s Jason Covert was 10th.

Joey Zambotti made it four in a row in the pure stocks.



Shultz shines at Selinsgrove: Jason Shultz won the 360 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday.

Shultz's win came over defending track champion Davie Franek, with Ryan Kissinger, Cody Keller and Adam Carberry in the top five.

Chad Layton came back from a late-race tangle for sixth, followed by Kyle Reinhardt, Chad Miller, Jake Hummel and Ryan Stillwaggon in the top 10.

Jeff Rine was the late-model winner over Denny Snyder, Shaun Jones, Kenny Trevitz and Brett Schadel. Manchester’s Randy Christine Jr. was sixth, and Dover’s Coleby Frye was ninth.

Kyle Bachman was the pro-stock winner and Jake Jones won the roadrunner feature.



Hanover's Schuchart takes Outlaws win: Hanover’s Logan Schuchart won Friday’s World of Outlaws sprint feature at the Devil’s Bowl in Texas.

Schuchart passed his uncle, Hanover’s Jacob Allen, for the lead. Daryn Pittman finished second, with Allen, Kraig Kinser and Donny Schatz in the top five. Brent Marks finished 13th.

Saturday’s event at Devil’s Bowl was canceled because of severe weather.

Smith wins twice in Florida: Local 360 sprint racer Mark Smith won on both Friday and Saturday at Bubba’s Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.

Wilbur first at Path Valley: Steve Wilbur won the wingless super-sportsman feature at Path Valley Speedway on Saturday. Ken Duke Jr. was the 305 sprint winner.

Californian takes All Star race in Virginia: Thursday's All Star race at the Virginia Motor Speedway fell to Californian Cory Eliason after a battle with second-place Danny Dietrich.

Brock Zearfoss finished third, followed by Cale Conley and Aaron Reutzel in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tony Stewart, Paul McMahan, Gerard McIntyre Jr., Lucas Wolfe and Spencer Bayston.

Rainouts: Friday racing was rained out at Williams Grove and Trailway speedways. Bedford was rained out with its Friday late-model show and its Sunday All Star sprint show.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.