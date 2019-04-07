Story Highlights Lincoln Speedway featured three races with last-lap wins on Saturday.

Freddie Rahmer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF FRED RAHMER.COM)

Freddie Rahmer raced to his second consecutive Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win on Saturday.

Rahmer’s $3,500 victory came in thrilling fashion.

Rahmer started ninth and worked through the field. Outside-front-row starter Cole Young led the first seven laps before losing the lead to seven-time track champion Brian Montieth.

Montieth led until the 25th-and-final lap, when Rahmer was able to slip past. Rahmer’s final margin of victory over Montieth was just .155 of a second.

Alan Krimes finished third, with Dan Shetler and Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dover’s Chad Trout, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Brandon Rahmer, Steve Owings and Manchester’s Trey Hivner.

Not to be outdone, Hanover’s Troy Wagman Jr. pulled out a last-lap victory in the 20-lap 358 sprint feature. Wagman came from the sixth starting spot to swap the lead twice with Wyatt Hinkle on the final lap. The margin of victory was .370 of a second.

Hinkle, who led laps 2-19, had to settle for second, with Jeff Halligan, Doug Hammaker and Tyler Walton in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, York’s Dalton Dietrich, Kyle Denmyer, York’s Alyson Dietz (who led the first lap) and Hanover’s Dylan Norris.

The wingless super sportsmen ended the evening with a thrilling event of their own. Former sprint champion and World of Outlaws winner Billy Brian Jr. ended up the winner from the pole position in the 25-lap event.

Brian and teammate Steve Drevicki swapped the lead five times in the final five laps of the race, but contact on the first and second turns of the final lap allowed Brian to regain the lead with the third last-lap pass of the night.

Carmen Perigo Jr., Steve Wilbur and Tony Jackson all slipped past Drevicki on that final lap, dropping him to fifth in the final run down.

OTHER DIRT

TRACK RACING

Heimbach wins at Port Royal: Blane Heimbach raced to his first win of the season in Port Royal Speedway’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature Saturday.

Heimbach collected $3,500 for his victory.

Lucas Wofle led early but had to settle for second, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in third. Danny Dietrich and Ryan Smith completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were A.J. Flick, Brock Zearfoss, Cory Eliason, York’s Cory Haas and George Hobaugh Jr.

Alex Ferree won the late-model feature over Andy Haus, with Chad Myers, Jeff Rine and Mike Lupfer in the top five.

Ken Duke was the 305 sprint winner over Jonathan Jones, Nathan Gramley, Nick Sweigart and Ryan Lynn.

Kenny Edkin victorious at BAPS: Kenny Edkin raced to his second super-sportsman win of the season Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Edkin’s win kept his family as the only winners in the sportsmen at BAPS this year. Last week his brother John won.

Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger finished second, with Frankie Herr finishing third for the third week in a row. Justin Foster and Steve Fannasy completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Timmie Barrick, Davey Walsh, Garrett Williamson, Chase Gutshall and John Edkin.

Hanover’s Bobby Beard won the limited-late-model feature over Sean Merkel, with Ben Whitaker, Dover’s Charles Potts and Eric Hohol in the top five.

Will Walls bested his brother, Brian Walls, to win the street-stock feature. Eric Tripp, Chad Smith and Greg Diehl completed the top five.

Strinestown’s Travis Horan was the Xtreme-stock winner over Manchester’s Patrick McClane. Scott Arnold, Dover’s Matt Adams and Jeff Gill completed the top five.



Reinhardt triumphs at Selinsgrove: Kyle Reinhardt raced to his first career Selinsgrove 360 sprint win on Saturday.

Reinhardt’s win came over Mark Smith, with Derek Locke, Jason Shultz and Chad Layton in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Colby Womer, Michael Walter II, Adam Carberry, Ryan Kissinger and Jake Hummel.

Dover’s Coleby Frye raced to his 21st career Selinsgrove late-model win over Bryan Bernheisel. Brett Schadel, Danny Snyder and Manchester’s Randy Christine Jr. completed the top five.

Brandon Moser was the pro-stock winner and Smith Cope won the roadrunner feature.

Diehl leads way at Trailway: Craley's Bill Diehl won the legends feature at Trailway Speedway Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy Ott, Josh Schrum, Travis Perry and Shaun Abney completed the top five.

In the 600cc micro sprints, Mike Thompson was the winner. He would travel on to Path Valley and win again that night. Whitey Kidd, Hayden Miller, Jim Young and Jesse Snyder completed the top five.

Brent Bull won the 270cc micro-sprint feature over Mike Boyer, Jeff Haefke, Tim McClelland and Zachary Glass.

Moore first at Hagerstown: Greg “Spike” Moore won the late-model-sportsman feature at Hagerstown Speedway Saturday, with Joey Zambotti the pure-stock winner.

Kevin Thomas topped the hobby stocks, Travis Brown was the U-Car winner and Chris Cogan was the sportsman-modified winner.



Garlock excels at Path Valley: Rance Garlock won the Mason-Dixon limited-late-model series race at Path Valley Saturday.

Devin Hart, Donnie Farling, Rick Singleton and Devin Frey completed the top five.

Sweet, Gravel top Outlaws: Friday’s World of Outlaws sprint race at Tucson, Arizona, went to Brad Sweet over Ian Madsen, David Gravel, Donny Schatz and Brian Brown.

Brent Marks finished sixth, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was eighth and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 19th.

Saturday at Queen City, Arizona, Gravel was the winner over Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild, Schatz and Madsen. Allen was seventh, Schuchart was 10th and Marks was 11th.

Grove rained out: Williams Grove was rained out on Friday.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.