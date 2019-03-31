Story Highlights Freddie Rahmer earned a 410 sprint win Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer’s eighth career Lincoln win was worth $3,500. It was his first 2019 win.

Ryan Taylor won Saturday's 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway.

Freddie Rahmer (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF FRED RAHMER.COM)

Freddie Rahmer raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s 25-lap, 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Rahmer’s eighth career Lincoln win was worth $3,500.

Rahmer started sixth and was able to slip by pole-sitter and race-long-leader Joe Kata III on the 12th lap. He went on to score the win over 10th-starter Adam Wilt, of York. Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter finished third, with Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, who started 12th, and York’s Glenndon Forsythe in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were last week’s winner, Alan Krimes, Kata, Cole Young, Ryan Smith and Steve Owings.

Jeff Halligan led all 20 laps to win the 358 sprint feature. Halligan’s win came over Tyler Walton, with Ashley Cappetta, Kevin Nouse and Tyler Ross in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Todd Rittenhouse Jr., York’s C.J. Tracy, Matt Findley, Steve Drevicki, and Travis Scott.



OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Taylor triumphs at Port Royal: Ryan Taylor raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway.

Taylor’s $3,500 win was the sixth of his career at the Port.

Taylor took the win over Dale Blaney, with Lucas Wolfe in third. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Logan Wagner completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, opening-day-winner Dylan Cisney, Spencer Bayston, A.J. Flick and Jared Esh.

Jeff Rine was the late-model winner.



Dietrich victorious at Grove: Danny Dietrich raced to his second win of the season on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

Dietrich’s first Grove win of the season was worth $4,080.

Dietrich started from the pole position and led all 25 laps in dominating fashion. Steve Buckwalter finished second, with York’s Cory Haas in third. Brock Zearfoss and Brian Montieth completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were T.J. Stutts, Ryan Smith, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody and Lucas Wolfe.

York’s Rick Eckert collected $3,000 for winning the 30-lap United Late Model Series feature. Eckert started sixth and took the top spot from Mason Zeigler on the 23rd lap. Eckert then had to fend off a late challenge by Newberrytown’s Jason Covert. Covert had come from the rear of the field after a third-lap spin. Zeigler finished third, with Justin Weaver and Jeff Rine in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Max Blair, Kyle Lee, Gary Stuhler, Dover’s Gene Knaub and Andy Haus.



John Edkin wins at BAPS: One week after his brother, Kenny, scored his ninth career BAPS Motor Speedway super-sportsman win, John Edkin raced to his first career victory at the northern York County track on Saturday evening.

John Edkin led all 25 laps to best Russ Mitten for the victory. Frankie Herr finished third, followed by Garrett Williamson and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller, Chase Gutshall, Davey Walsh, Luke Deatrick and Matt Ondek.

In the limited-late-model feature, Randy Stoudt pulled out a last-lap victory over Dover’s Chase Billet. Dover’s Charles Potts, Alan Sagi and Sean Merkel completed the top five.

Greg Diehl won the street-stock feature over Will Walls, Brian Walls, Eric Tripp and Ryan Smith.

Strinestown’s Travis Horan bested York’s Sam Rial for the Xtreme stock win. Dover’s Matt Adams, Donnie Broderick and Johnny Palm completed the top five.

Joe Brown was the classic-car winner.



Brian first at Path Valley: Billy Brian Jr. won Saturday’s wingless-super-sportsman feature at Path Valley Speedway.

Brian’s victory came over Craig Perigo, Steve Wilbur, Steve Whary and Greg Fitzpatrick.

Jeremy Ott won the Legends feature over Travis Perry, Jeremy Hahn, Chandler Pagnotta and Seth Kearchner.



Palmer a winner at Hagerstown: At Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday, Scott Palmer won the late-model-sportsman feature, while Joey Zambotti was the pure-stock winner.

Kevin Thomas topped the hobby stocks, Jimmy Iser was the sportsman-modified winner and Matt Worley topped the U-Cars.



Gravel, Perris top Outlaws: The World of Outlaws' sprint cars ended their early-season California swing over the weekend.

On Friday, David Gravel won at Hanford. The win was the first with the Outlaws for the Jason Johnson team since Johnson was fatally injured last season. Daryn Pittman, Shane Stewart, Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet completed the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 10th and Brent Marks was 13th.

Saturday at Perris, Aaron Reutzel was the winner over Carson Macedo, Rico Abreu, Tim Shaffer and Cory Eliason. Schuchart finished 15th.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.