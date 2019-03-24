Story Highlights Alan Krimes won the sprint-car feature at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Krimes earned $3,500 for his first Lincoln win since September of 2016.

Dylan Cisney won the sprint-car season opener at Port Royal Speedway.

Alan Krimes (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF AKA87RACING.COM)

Former track champion Alan Krimes raced to his first Lincoln Speedway win since September of 2016 on Saturday evening.

Krimes collected $3,500 for his 19th career Lincoln win.

Krimes started second and outgunned pole-sitter Cole Young at the waving of the green flag. He maintained the lead for the entire 25-lap distance, although he never got far from the field.

In the end, it was Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter who finished second, with defending track champion Brian Montieth in third. York’s Adam Wilt finished fourth, with Dover’s Chad Trout in fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Cory Haas, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Jim Siegel, York’s Chase Dietz and York’s Glenndon Forsythe.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint-car season opener, defending track champion Troy Wagaman Jr. of Hanover picked up the win. Wagaman also started second and was credited with leading every lap. However, it wasn’t quite as easy as it seems. Second-place finisher Kevin Nouse passed Wagaman on the final set of turns, but Wagaman was able to regain a slim lead at the finish line. Tyler Ross finished third, with Matt Findley and Cody Fletcher in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Walton, Doug Hammaker, York’s Alyson Dietz, Ashley Cappetta and York’s Brett Strickler.



OTHER DIRT

TRACK RACING

Cisney victorious at Port Royal: Hometown driver Dylan Cisney pulled out a last-turn pass for the win in Port Royal Speedway’s season opener for the sprint cars.

Cisney collected $4,000 for his third career Port win.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri led the nonstop feature from the start until the final turn. It marked the second week at a second track that Macri lost the top spot within sight of the checkered flag. Macri finished second, with Brock Zearfoss, Steve Buckwalter and Cale Conley in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Logan Wagner, Carl Bowser, Mike Wagner and T.J. Stutts.

Newberrytown’s Jason Covert won the late-model feature and collected $3,000. Covert’s win came over Dylan Yoder, with York’s Rick Eckert in third. Jeff Rine and Max Blair completed the top five. Dover’s Gene Knaub was seventh.



Edkin triumphs at BAPS: Kenny Edkin opened the super-sportsman season with a win at the BAPS Motor Speedway.

Edkin’s win was his ninth career triumph at the Newberrytown oval.

Defending track champion Scott Dellinger, of Lewisberry, finished second, with Frankie Herr, Chase Gutshall and Bruce Buckwalter Jr. in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Timmie Barrick, Matt Ondek, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Nate Young and Brouge’s Tyler Wolford.

Jeremy Ott won the legends feature over Mason Chaney. Scott Houdeshell, Craley’s Bill Diehl and Jorjie Sweger completed the top five.

Weaver first at Hagerstown: Justin Weaver won the United Late Model Series feature at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday.

Weaver’s $3,000 win came over Kyle Lee, with Mason Zeigler, Greg Satterlee and Jared Miley in the top five.

Joey Zambotti won the pure-stock feature and Robbie Carroll was the U-Car winner.



Other events: Williams Grove Speedway was rained out on Friday after all of the rain on Thursday night.

The World of Outlaws weekend in California was also a complete wash out.

Ken Duke won the 305 sprint feature at Path Valley Speedway Saturday.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.