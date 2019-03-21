. (Photo: .)

Williams Grove Speedway has canceled its Friday racing program.

The track made the decision because of Thursday's heavy rain, along with decreasing temperatures and increasing winds forecast for Friday.

The program was set to feature the 410 sprints and the United Late Model Series.

The ULMS racers have now been added to the Friday, March 29, program, which will again feature the 410 sprints. The sprints will race for $4,080 to win in a 25-lap main and the ULMS racers will compete for $3,000 to win in a 30-lap main.