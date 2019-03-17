Story Highlights Lucas Wolfe won the Williams Grove Speedway sprint-car opener on Sunday.

Wolfe's 20th career Williams Grove win was worth $4,080.

Lucas Wolfe won his second consecutive Williams Grove Speedway sprint-car opener on Sunday afternoon.

The win was also Wolfe's second in an area track season opener this season.

Wolfe's 20th career Williams Grove win was worth $4,080, in acknowledgement of the Grove's 80th year.

Wolfe started third and trailed pole-sitter T.J. Stutts, who outgunned Dillsburg's Anthony Macri at the start. Macri hounded Stutts from the start and on the 12th lap, in lapped traffic, made a move for the lead. Macri edged Stutts on the backstretch, but tangled with a lapped car entering turn three, knocking the front wing from his car and forcing him to retire to the pits.

Stutts regained the lead and held it until the 23rd of 25 laps, when Wolfe, who at one time had slipped to fourth, was able to get by. Wolfe held the lead to the finish, with ninth-starter Danny Dietrich passing Stutts on the final lap for second. Stutts finished third followed by Ryan Smith and 11th-starter Dale Blaney at the finish.

Hard charger Freddie Rahmer advanced from the 24th and final starting spot to finish sixth. Rounding out the top 10 were Brian Montieth, Dover's Chad Trout, Brock Zearfoss and York's Cory Haas.

Wolfe also won the season opener on Sunday, March 10, at Lincoln Speedway.

OTHER DIRT

TRACK RACING

Dietrich triumphs at Lincoln: Dietrich raced to his first win of the season in Saturday afternoon’s 25-lap, sprint-car feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich’s 44th career Lincoln win was worth $3,500.

Dietrich grabbed the early lead from his pole starting position, but didn’t lead the whole event. As the leaders worked lapped traffic on the sixth lap, Macri, who started second, passed Dietrich for the lead.

Macri would hold the top spot until the exciting final lap of the race. Dietrich passed Macri on the first and second turns for the lead, and sixth-starter Ryan Smith got by Macri on the final turn for second.

Macri had to settle for third, with York’s Chase Dietz in fourth and 11th-starter Freddie Rahmer in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Montieth, who started 17th, Jim Siegel, Zearfoss, Trout and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

In the Legends feature, Spring Grove’s Harlon Leppo secured the victory. Leppo passed Craley’s Bill Diehl for the lead on the 11th of 20 laps, but Diehl regained the lead on lap 15, before Leppo took over for good on lap 16. Diehl finished second, with Jeremy Ott, Mason Chaney and first-lap leader Zachary Settle in the top five.

Hanover's Schuchart gets Outlaws win: Hanover's Logan Schuchart got his first World of Outlaws win of the season Saturday in Stockton, California.

Schuchart had won earlier this year in Australia.

His win came over Brad Sweet, with Tim Kaeding in third. Aaron Reutzel and D.J. Netto completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Rico Abreu, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Cory Eliason and Sheldon Haudenschild. Hanover's Jacob Allen, Schuchart's uncle and teammate, finished 22nd.

Macedo scored his first Outlaws win of the season Friday at Chico, California. Sweet finished second, with Ian Madsen, Schatz and Dominic Scelzi in the top five. Schuchart, Tim Shaffer, Shane Golobic, Daryn Pittman and Abreu completed the top 10. Brent Marks was 12th and Allen was 26th.



Port Royal postpones Saturday opener: Port Royal officials elected to postpone Saturday's season opener because of predicted cold weather and wind.

