Lucas Wolfe (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCASWOLFE.COM)

On the sixth try, the local dirt-track season has finally gotten started.

Lincoln Speedway tried five times, and failed five times, to hold its Icebreaker 30 sprint-car opener.

Sunday afternoon, March 10, the Pigeon Hills oval near Abbottstown finally got the first area race of 2019 into the record books.

Lucas Wolfe raced to the victory. Wolfe's first Icebreaker victory was worth $4,000.

Wolfe started from the pole position and led the entire 30 laps despite constant pressure from second-place finisher Ryan Smith.

Danny Dietrich finished third, with Rick Lafferty and defending track champion Brian Montieth in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Brock Zearfoss, Lewisberry's Kyle Moody, Jim Siegel, Dillsburg's Anthony Macri and Brett Michalski.

Montieth, Moody and Lafferty took the heat races.

Lincoln's original opening date was Saturday, Feb. 23, with a rain date of Sunday, Feb. 24. Both were postponed, as were attempts on Saturday, March 2; Sunday, March 3; and Saturday, March 9.

OTHER RACING

Justin Bonsignore, Erick Rudolph shine in Syracuse indoor event: Justin Bonsignore and Erick Rudolph were winners over the weekend at the indoor three-quarter midget races in Syracuse.

Bonsignore won Friday’s 40-lap feature after a battle with Rudolph. Tim Solomito finished third, followed by Mike Bednar and Andy Jankowiack in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Janish, Tim Buckwalter, Joey Payne, Eddie Strada and Jeremy Hardicourt.

Saturday, Rudolph drove to the victory in the 40-lap feature. The win also clinched the season championship for the modified ace, who lives near the Syracuse track. Bednar finished second, followed by Tommy Catalano, Jankowiack and Strada. Rounding out the top 10 were Anthony Sesely, Earl Paulus, John Ivy, Janish and Buckwalter.

Camp Hill’s T.J. Reed won Friday’s champ-kart feature, while Tyler Brown was Saturday’s winner.

Austin Silfee won the slingshot event Friday, while Lauden Reimert was Saturday’s winner.



Morgan Turpin, Mark Smith victorious in Chatham: Female racer Morgan Turpin took advantage of the guys to win Friday’s 360 sprint-car feature at Chatham, Louisiana.

Turpin’s win came over former NASCAR star Tony Stewart, with local racer Mark Smith in third. Terry Gray and Jamie Ball completed the top five. Mallie Shuster was eighth and Davie Franek was ninth.

Saturday, Mark Smith raced to the win. For the driver from the local circuit, it marked his fourth win of the young season, and the local tracks haven’t even started yet. Channin Tankersley was second, followed by Stewart, Franek and Danny Smith. Mallie Shuster was 13th and Jim Shuster was 15th.



Ian Madsen grabs Outlaws triumph: The World of Outlaws' two-day show at Tulare, California, turned into a one-day show after Friday’s events were rained out.

Saturday, Ian Madsen drove to victory over Daryn Pittman. Sheldon Haudenschild was third, followed by Brad Sweet and Tim Shaffer. Brent Marks was 18th and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 19th.



Port Royal postponed: Port Royal Speedway postponed its season opener because of wet conditions and snow on Saturday.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.