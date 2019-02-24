Tony Stewart (Photo11: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO)

It was a good weekend in Florida for both Mark Smith and Tony Stewart.

The United Speed Contest Sanction 360 sprint cars continued their Florida swing over the weekend with racing at the Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida.

Friday night, former NASCAR standout Tony Stewart bested local racer Mark Smith for the win, while on Saturday, it was Smith topping Stewart in the feature event.

Friday’s top five saw Stewart the winner over Smith, Kyle Anderson, Nick Snyder and local racer Davie Franek. The local father-son team of Jim and Mallie Shuster saw Mallie finish 12th and Jim take 14th.

Saturday, it was Smith over Stewart, with Franek, Johnny Bridges and Jim Shuster in the top five. Mallie Shuster was ninth.

Lincoln opener postponed: Last week’s midweek snowstorm caused wet grounds that forced Lincoln Speedway to postpone the area's dirt-track opener, the Ice Breaker 30.

Lincoln originally postponed the event from Saturday to Sunday, but an overnight rain storm forced officials to move the event to next Saturday, March 2.

Outlaws rained out: The World of Outlaws weekend in Texas was rained out.

