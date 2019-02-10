Story Highlights Daryn Pittman picked up a pair of Florida sprint-car wins last week.

Pittman also had a second-place finish and a third-place finish.

Shane Stewart and Brad Sweet also picked up sprint-car triumphs.

The 410 sprint cars raced at Volusia Speedway near Daytona, Florida, last week, while the 360 sprints raced at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.

Action at Volusia started Wednesday with the All Stars for a two-day show followed by action on Friday and Saturday for the World of Outlaws.

Wednesday, Shane Stewart out-dueled Daryn Pittman to win the All Star event. David Gravel, Donny Schatz and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Larson, Tim Shaffer, Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel and Paul McMahan.

Thursday, Brad Sweet picked up the win over Schuchart, with Pittman, Christopher Bell and Shaffer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Gravel, Tony Stewart, McMahan, Schatz and Shane Stewart.

The Outlaws moved in on Friday, with Pittman out-dueling Shane Stewart for the win. Bell, Sweet and Schatz completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Gravel, Brian Brown, Lucas Wolfe, Macedo and Cory Eliason. Schuchart finished 12th, Brent Marks was 22nd, Brock Zearfoss was 23rd and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 24th.

Saturday, Pittman was back in the World of Outlaws victory lane, this time after a race-long battle with Bell, who finished second. Schatz, Sweet and Brown completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Gravel, Reutzel, Schuchart, Jason Sides and Macedo. Wolfe was 11th, Marks was 22nd, Zearfoss was 23rd and Allen was 26th.

At Ocala, Selinsgrove champion Davie Franek won Friday’s race, besting Tony Stewart for the win. Sam Hafertepe Jr., Larry Wight and Wayne Johnson completed the top five.

In Saturday’s show, it was local racer Mark Smith picking up the win over Hafertepe, Tony Stewart, Wight and Mark Ruel Jr.

