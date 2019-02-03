Story Highlights The All Star Circuit of Champions season started over the weekend.

Tim Shaffer earned a pair of wins, while Tony Stewart earned one win.

The races took place at Bubba's Raceway in Ocala, Florida.

Tim Shaffer (Photo: FILE PHOTO)

The sprint cars from the All Star Circuit of Champions started their season over the weekend at Bubba’s Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.

The three-day event started Thursday evening with Tim Shaffer picking up a thrilling victory. Shaffer would win again on Friday, before the owner of the All Star series, Tony Stewart, won Saturday’s event. Each race paid $5,000 to win.

In Thursday’s show, Shaffer only led the final three laps after a real battle with Stewart, who led twice for 26 laps, and Shane Stewart, who led for one lap. In the end, it was Shaffer over Shane Stewart, Tony Stewart, Carson Short and Sheldon Haudenschild in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chad Kemenah, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, Brock Zearfoss, Cory Eliason and Aaron Reutzel. Local racer Mark Smith finished 11th, Danny Dietrich was 17th, Lucas Wolfe was 18th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 23rd.

On Friday, Shaffer had an easier time besting Allen for the win, with Eliason, Mark Smith and Kemenah in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Wolfe, Schuchart, Reutzel, Short and Carson Macedo. Other locals included Zearfoss in 11th, Dietrich in 17th, Etters’ Bradley Howard in 21st and Tony Fiore in 22nd.

Tony Stewart, pictured, is in the hospital with a back injury suffered after an ATV accident. The extent of the injury is uncertain. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO)

Saturday, Stewart led all 30 laps to score the win over Wolfe. Paul McMahan finished third, with Mark Smith and Shaffer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Zearfoss, Short, Cale Conley, Howard and Danny Smith. Other locals included Dietrich in 11th, Fiore in 12th, Jim Shuster in 16th, Mallie Shuster in 17th, Colby Womer in 18th, Schuchart in 23rd and Allen in 24th.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.