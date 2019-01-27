Story Highlights Andy Jankowiak won the Gambler's Classic inside Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall.

Jankowiak earned $5,000 for the win, but gave away half his winnings.

The beneficiary of Jankowiak's generosity was ex-AC winner Mike Tidaback.

Tidaback is still recovering from injuries suffered in last year's AC event.

Andy Jankowiak (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF @ANDYJRACING)

Asphalt modified racer Andy Jankowiak raced to the $5,000 victory in Saturday’s Gambler’s Classic in Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall.

Jankowiak donated half of his first-place prize to former Atlantic City winner Mike Tidaback, who is still recovering from injuries suffered during last year’s event.

Jankowiak started second and wrested the lead from pole-sitter Anthony Sesely on the sixth of 40 laps. Jankowiak led the remainder of the distance, although he had several challengers during the event. In the end, Jankowiak's win came over versatile Tim Buckwalter, who was last year’s United States Auto Club National Sprint Car rookie of the Year.

NASCAR crew member Ryan Floures finished third, with NASCAR modified champion Justin Bonsignore and dirt modified standout Erick Rudolph in the top five. Rudolph earned the “hard-charger” award, coming from the 25th starting spot to finish fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Eddie Strada, Sesely, who returned from a ninth-lap pit stop, Matt Janisch, Briggs Danner and Billy Wease.

Friday qualifying feature winners were Janisch, Floures, Jankowiak and Tommy Catalano.

Saturday’s slingshot feature went to Danny Buccafusco over Craig Whitmoyer and Tyler Truex.

Doug Stearly won the champ cart feature Saturday.



Danny Smith wins in Florida: In Friday action for the 360 sprints at Hendry County, Florida, National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Danny Smith raced to the victory.

For Smith, it marked his 44th consecutive year with a sprint car win. Smith’s win came over Selinsgrove champion Davie Franek, with Tony Stewart, Morgan Turpen and Jordan Mallett in the top five. Recent York County Racing Club Hall of Fame inductee Mark Smith finished 16th.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.





