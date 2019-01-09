. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

The drag-racing operations at York US30 Dragway at the York Airport ceased operations at the end of the 1979 season.

The memory of the dragway, however, continues to be honored annually at the York Reunion. The 18th Reunion will be presented at the York US30 Heritage Days event this weekend at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center in Lebanon.

The National Nostalgia Drag Racing Association will present its annual Legion of Honor awards at 5 p.m. Friday.

Eight members of the drag-racing community will be recognized.

The awards are comparable to Hall of Fame honors. The awards are nominated by the recipients’ peers, with an individual award and their names placed upon a perpetual award that is on display in the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing in York Springs.

The honorees for 2019 are: Larry Kopp, Carol Henson, Rick Osburn, Buck Wheatley, Jay Wheatley (of Wheatley Brothers fame), Tom McCrea and Bob Gerdes of Circus Custom Paints.

The Nostalgia Person of the Year Award will be presented to Joe McComas, of Dagsboro, Delaware, who is regarded as a virtual walking York US30 Dragway encyclopedia.