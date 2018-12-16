Erick Rudolph (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BUFFALO NEWS)



Modified racing standout Erick Rudolph proved that he is just as good on an indoor dirt surface as he is on the concrete indoor arenas with a $5,000 win Saturday inside Trenton’s Cure Arena.

Rudolph has won numerous events in the three-quarter midgets indoors, but this was his first win in the Sammons family-promoted indoor dirt races for the 600cc micro sprints.

Rudolph started from the pole position and led all 50 laps of the event despite a number of challengers over the course of the race.

In the end, it was third-generation superstar Billy Pauch Jr .who chased Rudolph to the checkered flag, with Brett Altemose in third. Jim Radney and Billy Covert completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Bobby Butler, Lewisberry’s Brian Carber, his brother, Michael Carber, Alex Bright and Josh Conover.

Thursday’s qualifying races went to Brian Carber, Whitey Kidd, Rudolph and Colin White. The Friday qualifying features went to Pauch, Radney, Kyle Spence and Steve Buckwalter.

Modified sportsman star Craig Whitmoyer won Thursday’s slingshot feature and Matt Chavis won Friday’s champ kart event.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.