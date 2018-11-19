Former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, the owner of the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a big supporter of a newly formed national sprint car council. AP FILE PHOTO (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO) Story Highlights A national sprint car council has been formed in an attempt to improve the sport.

Officials from BAPS, Lincoln, Williams Grove and Port Royal speedways are on the council.

The World of Outlaws and All Star Circuit of Champions are also represented.

The major stakeholders in American sprint car racing are forming a new organization in an effort to improve the sport.

The announcement of a national sprint car council was made Monday afternoon through a news release.

The council includes sanctioning bodies, tracks, car owners, chassis builders and drivers. It is believed to be the first of its kind in the sprint car industry.

The new organization includes officials from area tracks such as Lincoln Speedway, BAPS Motor Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway and Port Royal Speedway. It also includes officials from national touring groups, such as the World of Outlaws and the All Star Circuit of Champions, among many other groups and individuals.

The purpose of the council, according to the news release, "is to improve communication among all constituents in the sprint car industry. The council will work together, focusing on car and track safety initiatives, improving consistency in rules, maintaining costs, enforcing suspensions across all tracks and series and advancing the holistic improvement of sprint car racing for drivers, team owners, series, tracks and fans."

The news release said the council will not act as a governing body. The decision to adjust rules, adapt safety measures and enforce suspensions will still ultimately be decided at the respective series, track and car owner level.

Stewart supports idea: Former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, who is the owner of the All Star organization, is a big supporter of the idea.

“Many people in the industry are aware that we had a vision and goal to assemble a council when we met in August during the Knoxville (Iowa) Nationals,” Stewart said in a news release. “I am extremely excited about the enthusiasm and participation from our members. This is a great opportunity for all of us to improve sprint car racing for years to come.”

Outlaw leader also a supporter: The council will represent individuals from tracks and series from all geographic areas of the United States. The council members will participate in sub-councils, which will focus on track safety, car/chassis safety, aerodynamics and forward-looking rules changes.

“Since 1978, the World of Outlaws has been a leader in sprint car racing and we are pleased to expand on that role with the sprint car council,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in the news release. “Going back 10 years with our stakeholders group, the World of Outlaws has strived to bring the industry closer and to strengthen the foundation of sprint car racing, while keeping an eye toward the future. We hope through the sprint car council all the parties can learn from each other to continue enhancing the sport we all love.”

The council will meet four times per year, at a minimum, with to-be-determined dates in February, August, November and December.

The members: The participating members of the council include: All Star Circuit of Champions, American Sprint Car Series, Attica Raceway Park, BAPS Motor Speedway, Barry Jackson (crew chief and chassis builder), Daryn Pittman (driver), Empire Super Sprints, IRA Sprints, Jackson Motorplex, John Darby (consultant), Kevin Nouse ( Pennsylvania 358 sprints ), Knoxville Raceway, Lincoln Speedway, Mark Chevalier (team owner and engineer), Midwest Open Wheel Association, National Sprint League, Ryan Hand (former crew chief), Paul McMahan (driver), Port Royal Speedway, POWRi, POWRi WAR Sprint Car League, Skagit Speedway, Upper Midwest Sprint Series, United States Auto Club, WI MSA 360 sprints, World Of Outlaws and Williams Grove Speedway.

