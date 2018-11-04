Donny Schatz (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS)

It's been a familiar story this season

Mother Nature has constantly interfered with dirt-track racing programs.

This past weekend was no different.

Rain messed with the racing schedule at the World Finals in Charlotte.

Friday's program was delayed by the wet stuff, and with the curfew, the features had to be run on Saturday afternoon before the regular Saturday program could be run.

In the Saturday afternoon features, Ian Madsen raced to his first victory of his rookie season with the World of Outlaws sprint cars. Madsen's win came over Tim Shaffer, with Hanover's Logan Schuchart in third. Spencer Bayston and Greg Wilson completed the top five.

Brandon Sheppard won the World of Outlaws late model feature over Tim McCreadie and new champion Mike Marlar.

The DIRT modified feature fell to Brett Hearn, with McCreadie, Michael Maresea and Erick Rudolph next in line.

In the regular Saturday sprint car event, Donny Schatz secured his 10th World of Outlaws crown, besting Schuchart for the win. Brad Sweet, Shaffer and Giovanni Scelze completed the top five.

In the late model feature, it was Scott Bloomquist taking the win over Jonathan Davenport, with Sheppard, Chase Junghes and McCreadie in the top five.

The modified feature fell to Tim Fuller, with Matt Sheppard, Billy Decker, Hearn and Demetrious Drellas in the top five.

