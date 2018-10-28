Donny Schatz (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WORLD OF OUTLAWS)

Donny Schatz won the Tuscarora 50 Sunday afternoon at Port Royal Speedway.

Schatz collected $51,000 for his victory in the event sanctioned by the World of Outlaws.

It was Schatz’s 21st feature win of the 2018 season for the Tony Stewart Racing Team.

Brad Sweet led the first 31 laps of the race before Schatz, who started fifth, moved into the lead.

In the end, Schatz scored the victory over 16th-place starter Freddie Rahmer. Daryn Pittman came from the 23rd starting spot to finish third, with Sweet and David Gravel completing the top five. Pittman got the Hard Charger Award.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lucas Wolfe, Danny Dietrich, Shane Stewart, Brian Brown and Jason Sides.

The “Tusky” had been rained out several times, including Saturday night, before finally being completed on Sunday.

Friday’s “Night Before the 50” event was also rained out.