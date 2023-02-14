Sports Q&A with Barry Sparks, author of 'The Search for the Next Mickey Mantle'

With the Super Bowl in the books and Major League Baseball spring training underway this week, plenty of fans will soon shift their attention to the diamond. The MLB season begins March 30, with the World Baseball Classic set to deliver a unique brand of excitement starting March 7. And what better way to prepare for the season than with a new book examining the game's past and present?

Barry Sparks, a York resident and contributor to The York Dispatch, is the author of a new book, The Search for the Next Mickey Mantle: From Tom Tresh to Bryce Harper, which was recently published by Sunbury Press in Mechanicsburg. It is his fourth book.

Ever since Mickey Mantle's physical talents dazzled baseball fans in the middle of last century, plenty of hot prospects have been labeled as "the next Mickey Mantle." In the book, Sparks explores the factors that helped contribute to many of those players not just falling short of high expectations but failing to sustain productive big league careers. He also examines why active players may be better equipped to handle such pressures than those in the past.

The book features 16 players, plus an additional a chapter on Mickey Mantle, whom Sparks considers the gold standard for superstars. The players are: Tom Tresh, Joe Pepitone, Roger Repoz, Rick Reichardt, Bobby Murcer, Steve Whitaker, Bill Robinson, Tony Solaita, Ron Blomberg, Clint Hurdle, Kirk Gibson, Jay Buhner, Gregg Jefferies, Ruben Rivera, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper.

Here is a Q&A with Sparks about his book, which is available now in stores and online.

Question: Why did you write this book? What about this subject interested you the most?

Answer: As a 13-year-old baseball fan in 1962, I remember Tom Tresh of the New York Yankees being named Rookie of the Year. Shortly after that, I began to read articles about if Tom Tresh was going to be the next Mickey Mantle. Tresh, and a long list of other players, were never able to fill Mantle's shoes.

Most of the articles I read about players who were supposed to be "the next Mickey Mantle" didn't go into much detail as to why most of them failed. I wanted to find out why. Did they lack the ability? Did they get an opportunity to prove themselves? Were they managed correctly? What were their weaknesses? Did the pressure of being "the next Mickey Mantle" crush them?

I read more than 1,500 articles researching the book. And that helped me to explain why players did or didn't meet expectations.

Q: Players certainly have to be talented in order to draw comparisons to Mickey Mantle. What other traits did those in this group have in common, or did you notice any particular trends?

A: In most cases, the expectations of a player becoming the next Mickey Mantle weren't realistic. The players had talent, but they weren't as gifted as Mantle. It's no coincidence that so many of the players tabbed as the next Mickey Mantle were Yankees. After 40 years of superstars (Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio and Mantle), the Yankees were under intense pressure to produce another superstar.

Q: Many of these players were clearly affected by the burden of expectations. How have you noticed similarities and differences over time in how that plays out, from the early days of TV to this social media age?

A: Many of these players competed when baseball was truly the national pastime. The amount of publicity baseball received was incredible. The NFL and the NBA were far behind Major League Baseball. These players, for most part, weren't protected from the media by the team's PR staff, and they had to handle all the pressure and expectations on their own. Today, players' exposure to the media is much more controlled and limited. But, with social media, everyone can comment instantly on your performance. I think it has created a more mean-spirited fan base. Sports psychologists and mental skills coaches help players to tune some of this out.

Q: Which player's story do you think best exemplifies the theme of the book?

A: Steve Whitaker.

The first time Joe DiMaggio saw Whitaker, he was 18 and attending a Yankees camp. He watched Whitaker take batting practice and turned to Yankee manager Ralph Houk and said, "That kid can't miss." Yet, Whitaker played only five seasons in the majors and only one full season with the Yankees. He retired before the age of 30 with 24 homers and a .230 batting average. Whitaker suffered from an uncontrollable temper, the palpable pressure of high expectations and the inability to adjust.

He said, "It really hurts a player to be billed as the next Mickey Mantle. Instead of being his own man, a player comes up trying to fill someone else's shoes."

Few players hated to make an out more than Whitaker, and he was never able to accept failure. "You have to take this game seriously," he said, "but I took it too seriously."

Q: How have sports psychologists and mental skills coaches helped change the game and allow players to handle high expectations?

A: H.A. Dorfman and Karl Kuehl, authors of "The Mental Game of Baseball: A Guide to Peak Performance," write that there's a difference between a player's expectations and the expectations of others for that player. The latter expectations can damage the player's game and his view of himself as a performer and person. Typically, too much is expected too soon of a young prospect.

Boston's Fred Lynn, who won the AL Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Award in 1975, said, "I had high expectations of myself, but the expectations others put on you, those can be difficult to live up to."

Former Major League pitcher and mental skills coach Bob Tewksbury says, "True confidence is the realization that when things are challenging, you know that you have the internal resources not only to cope with those times, but to overcome them with time, effort and perseverance."

That's a good description of the benefits of a mental skills coach. A mental skills coach or sports psychologist instructs players on everything from meditation, to goal-setting, to managing anxiety. As a result, players are more confident, focused and composed under pressure.

Q: The two active players mentioned in your book, Bryce Harper and Mike Trout, have both become superstars on Hall of Fame trajectories. What do you think has been behind their success through the outside noise?

A: Bryce Harper was built for the spotlight from the age of 9 when he played on traveling teams in several states with 13-year-olds. They flew to games on the weekends and he played about 130 games a year. He embraced the spotlight and the accompanying pressure. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 16, but he kept performing at the highest level. He was cocky and the pressure never bothered him.

Mike Trout not only has exceptional skills, but he possesses incredible intangibles. He has a phenomenal mental game, a winning attitude, tremendous work ethic and is extremely competitive. Many teams didn't fully comprehend his intangibles.

Q: Is there anything else you'd like readers to know before they open this book?

A: My book gives readers a look into the dynamic challenges some players had trying to meet goals and expectations of others. The physical and psychological struggles of all these cursed with potential players are an aspect of the game we don't hear enough about. There are lessons to be learned from their stories.