Former York-Adams pitcher gets called up to major leagues

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Casey Lawrence is getting another shot at the major leagues.

The Delone Catholic High School graduate was added to the Toronto Blue Jays’ big-league roster before Wednesday night’s home game against the New York Yankees. He did not pitch in the game.

The former York-Adams League pitcher received the promotion after a strong start to the 2022 season with Triple-A Buffalo, going 3-1 with a 2.82 ERA over four starts.

The 34-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since the 2018 season with the Seattle Mariners.

He was originally selected by the Blue Jays as an amateur free agent in 2010 out of Albright College in Reading. He spent seven years in the minors before making his MLB debut in 2017.

Overall, for the Jays and Mariners, Lawrence has a 3-3 career MLB record with a 6.64 ERA over 38 appearances.

Following his last appearance in the majors in 2018, Lawrence spent time in Japan in 2019 before returning to the Jays' organization a year ago. He did not pitch during the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawrence compiled a 7-2 mark with a 4.85 ERA in 21 appearances — including 10 starts — with Buffalo last season.

In his minor-league career, Lawrence is 84-73 with a 3.80 ERA.

