A Phillies fan had enough of taunting Mets fan — check out how he reacted

ROB TORNOE

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

A Philadelphia Phillies fan had enough on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

With the Phillies losing 2-0, an excited Mets fan began to taunt everyone seated around him at the stadium, filming the scene with his cell phone. That's when an unidentified Phillies fan wearing a Bryce Harper jersey took matters into his own hands by grabbing the phone and launched it onto the field. In the video, stadium security can be seen quickly escorting the fan out of the stadium.

While the move was cheered by many fans in the stadium and on social media, it will likely lead to him being banned from the stadium.

The Phillies did not immediate respond to a request for comment.