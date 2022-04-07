York County radio stations join Philadelphia Phillies radio network

STEVE HEISER

York County Philadelphia Phillies fans have more local radio options for listening to some games this season.

SportsRadio 98.9 FM and WOYK 1350 AM announced Thursday they have joined the Phillies radio network. The stations will carry a number of Phils’ games, beginning with Friday’s season opener, when Philadelphia will host Oakland.

It marks the return of the Phils to WOYK, where they first aired in the 1950s and were last broadcast early this century. The station is now the home for three Philadelphia pro sports teams. WOYK has long hosted 76ers broadcasts, and it joined the Eagles radio network before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

The stations will defer to York Revolution games when the Atlantic League team begins is season on April 22. and then join Phils games in progress after Revs post-game shows.

The two teams’ varying schedules will allow for approximately 70 Phillies games to be broadcast in their entirety on WOYK.

