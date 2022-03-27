For Camden Yards' 30th anniversary, Orioles throw back ticket pricing to 1992 levels for first 2 series

ANDY KOSTKA

Baltimore Sun (TNS)

Watch baseball like it’s 1992.

As Oriole Park at Camden Yards turns 30, Baltimore announced Sunday its plans to sell tickets at prices akin to when the stadium first opened April 6, 1992. Fans using the coupon code “1992″ will receive discounts on tickets ranging from 50% to 85%, depending on seating location, for the two home-opening series against the Brewers and Yankees.

The ticket discounts won’t be in effect for the home opener against the Brewers on April 11 but will begin for the April 12 to 13 matchups with Milwaukee and the April 15 to 17 series against the Yankees.

The cheapest seats will cost $4 and be located in the bleachers. Prices increase slightly to $8 for reserve seats and $12, $13 and $18 for box seats. A maximum of six tickets per buyer is allowed, and the tickets are available online only.

In addition to the seat deals, hot dogs at Camden Franks concession locations will be sold at $1.75, the 1992 pricing. Only two are available per person.

When Baltimore opened Camden Yards against the then-Cleveland Indians in 1992, right-hander Rick Sutcliffe threw a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits in the 2-0 Orioles win. It remains to be seen if the Orioles will throw back their play style to 1992 levels or whether the likeness stops at ticket pricing.