In bizarre moment, umpire kicks Orioles grounds crew off field in 9th inning vs. Yanks

The Baltimore Orioles’ game against the Yankees on Wednesday night had plenty of must-see moments.

Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins’ leaping catch at the wall to rob catcher Gary Sánchez of a home run.

Orioles right fielder Austin Hays’ two home runs, the second of which gave the Orioles the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. striking out a career-high 11 batters.

What happened in the top of the ninth might trump all of it.

With the Orioles clinging to a 3-2 lead after Hays’ second homer, the Yankees got a leadoff walk, a single and a double steal to put runners on second and third and with one out. In anticipation of incoming rain at Camden Yards, the Orioles grounds crew was waiting with the tarp by the first base line ... until umpire Tim Timmons signaled for everyone on the grounds crew to leave the field.

It’s unclear why Timmons made such a move, which sent the grounds crew running down the right-field line into the outfield tunnel. On the Orioles’ MASN broadcast, Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer said he’d never seen anything like it at a baseball game. On the Yankees’ broadcast, former Orioles great Ken Singleton echoed similar sentiments.

However, the umpires do have authority to make such an ejection, according to the official Major League Baseball rulebook. Rule 8.01(e) states that “Each umpire has authority at his discretion to eject from the playing field (1) any person whose duties permit his presence on the field, such as ground crew members, ushers, photographers, newsmen, broadcasting crew members, etc., and (2) any spectator or other person not authorized to be on the playing field.”

Moments later, just as the rain did start falling, Brett Gardner hit a bloop single to shallow left field, driving in both runners to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, ending one of the strangest games at Camden Yards this season.