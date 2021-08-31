York County player now ranked among baseball's top-100 minor-league prospects

STEVE HEISER

A York County player is now considered one of baseball’s top-100 minor-league prospects.

Red Land High School graduate Benny Montgomery is listed at No. 98 by MLB.com in its latest updated rankings.

The 18-year-old was the No. 8 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies in the first round of MLB draft in July. He signed with the Rockies later that month for a $5 million bonus. He gave up a college scholarship offer from Virginia to sign with Colorado.

He was then assigned to the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rockies to start his professional career. In 29 at-bats over five games with the Rookie team, Montgomery is hitting .241 with a triple, a stolen base and three RBIs. His on-base percentage is .241, his slugging percentage is .310 and his OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) is .552.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 200-pound outfielder is considered the No. 2 minor-league prospect in the Rockies organization.

During the high school season, Montgomery led Red Land to the PIAA Class 5-A championship game.

With the Patriots this season, Montgomery batted .423 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs. He was named Gatorade and Prep Baseball Report's Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

The No. 1 overall minor-league prospect in baseball is Adley Rutschman, a catcher in the Baltimore Orioles organization. Rutschman was recently promoted to Triple-A.

