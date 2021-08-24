York Catholic grad demoted as part of shakeup in Philadelphia Phillies' front office

TOM HOUSENICK

The (Allentown) Morning Call (TNS)

The Philadelphia Phillies minor league system has not been good in recent years.

President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski took steps Tuesday to change that.

Effective immediately, Bryan Minniti and Scott Proefrock are out as assistant general managers. Both will serve as consultants for the 2022 season.

Minniti is a 1998 graduate of York Catholic High School.

Josh Bonifay is out as director of player development. He has been offered a professional scouting position for 2022.

Jorge Velandia will oversee the Phillies’ player development system on an interim basis with the assistance of Dana Parks until a permanent replacement is hired.

Sal Agostinelli will continue to oversee international scouting and report directly to Velandia. Amateur scouting director Brian Barber will report directly to Dombrowski.

“Change is always difficult but sometimes necessary,” Dombrowski said. “I appreciate and respect Bryan, Scott and Josh for the contributions they have made to the organization, but I believe it is time to take our player development department in a new direction. These staffing changes will provide the opportunity to begin that process.”

Minniti was hired in November 2016, and was director of player development and amateur scouting since September of 2017.

The Phils are the fourth Major League Baseball organization for which Minniti has worked. While getting a degree in math and statistics at Pitt, Minniti was given an opportunity to work as an intern with the Pirates' organization. That started him on an unexpected major league journey that also included stops with the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Minniti grew up playing baseball for York Catholic, as well as Shiloh's American Legion and Central League teams, mostly at first base.

Proefrock joined the organization in November 2008. He briefly served as interim general manager following the 2015 season.

Bonifay was named to his position in October 2018.

The Phillies are 63-61 entering Tuesday’s game against visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Philadelphia is four games behind Atlanta in the National League East and five out in the wild card race.

The Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-51), Reading Fightin Phils (36-60), Jersey Shore BlueClaws (41-52) and Clearwater Threshers (41-50) all have losing records.