Red Land High grad Benny Montgomery picked No. 8 in MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies

Benny Montgomery's dream came true on Sunday night.

The Red Land High baseball standout was selected in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies and shared the moment with family and friends.

"Unbelievable. No better feeling," Montgomery wrote on Twitter. "I can’t thank my family, friends, and coaches enough for helping me along the way. I'm so proud to be a part of the Colorado Rockies!"

Montgomery was picked No. 8 overall by Colorado. The slot value for the Rockies' pick was $5.177 million. Teams can use the full amount or less to sign the selected player and choose to spend the rest of the money on more draft picks later.

Prior to the draft, Montgomery was listed as the No. 15 prospect by mlb.com.

Montgomery is committed to play at the University of Virginia but is expected to turn pro after being selected in the top 10. He and the other draftees have until Aug. 15 to sign their deals or enroll in college.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 205-pound outfielder posted a .420 batting average with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 2021. Montgomery also scored 44 runs and stole 19 bases.

Montgomery helped the Patriots to the District 3 Class 5-A crown and a 25-5 overall record last season. In 2019, Montgomery guided Red Land to a PIAA title.

He was also recently named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Baseball Player of the Year.

Montgomery isn't the only prospect Central Pennsylvania fans should pay attention to during the MLB draft. Penn State football and baseball commit Lonnie White could have a difficult decision to make.

White is ranked the No. 72 draft prospect by mlb.com and was projected to be a second-round pick. He is set to be a wide receiver and centerfielder for the Nittany Lions next year, but if he goes high enough could choose a signing bonus worth $1 million to $2 million over college.

The 6-3, 212-pound outfielder hit .384 with five home runs and 24 RBI for Malvern Prep in 2021. On the football field, he recorded 478 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns in four games.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.