Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame member, who managed and coached the team, dies at 75

NATHAN RUIZ

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

Ray Miller, who managed the Orioles in the 1998 and 1999 seasons and served several tenures as Baltimore’s pitching coach, died this week, according to his family. He was 75.

Miller was born in Takoma Park. A right-handed pitcher, Miller played in the minor leagues for 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Indians and Orioles farm systems. After his career, he spent the 1974-77 seasons working as a minor league coach for Baltimore.

He initially joined the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff for the 1978 campaign, but the Orioles’ pitching coach job came open, allowing Miller to begin the first of his three tenures in that role. He was Baltimore’s pitching coach when the club won the American League pennant in 1979 and the World Series in 1983. In 1979 and 1980, he coached respective AL Cy Young Award winners Mike Flanagan and Steve Stone.

Miller got his first managerial opportunity in 1985, taking over the Minnesota Twins in midseason. He led a team that had been 20 games under .500 at that point to a 50-50 finish, but the club struggled in 1986 and Miller was replaced in September. He then spent the next decade as Jim Leyland’s pitching coach with the Pittsburgh Pirates, overseeing Doug Drabek’s 1990 Cy Young campaign, before becoming Davey Johnson’s pitching coach in Baltimore in 1997.

When Johnson resigned after the season, Miller replaced him as Baltimore’s manager, with Flanagan as his pitching coach. Under Miller, the Orioles won 79 and 78 games the next two years, finishing no better than fourth in the AL East. He returned to the organization as pitching coach in 2004 and 2005, but surgery for an aortic aneurysm ended his coaching career.

Miller was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2010.