Orioles trade reliever Mychal Givens, left-hander Tommy Milone

JON MEOLI

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)

The Baltimore Orioles continued to shed talent from their major league roster Sunday, sending right-handed reliever Mychal Givens to the Colorado Rockies in their second trade on the last full day before the trade deadline.

In exchange for Givens, the Orioles acquired prospects Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra plus a player to be named later, the team announced. Nevin, 23, a first-round pick (38th overall) by the Rockies in 2015 and the son of former major leaguer Phil Nevin, has a career .286/.362/.441 in five minor league seasons playing first base, third base and left field.

Vavra, 23, was the Rockies’ third-round pick in 2018 out of Minnesota and has hit .313/.405/.483 in 146 games across the Short-A Northwest and Low-A South Atlantic leagues. The infielder is ranked the Rockies’ No. 7 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, while Nevin is ranked No. 14.

The Orioles’ second-round pick in 2009 as a shortstop, Givens converted to pitching and made it to the majors in late 2015.

In his first three seasons, Givens had a 2.75 ERA with 222 strikeouts in 183 innings and a 1.107 WHIP. He had a 3.99 ERA in 2018, saving nine games, and had the worst year of his career in 2019 when he recorded a 4.57 ERA. In 2020, he allowed two runs in 13 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Givens represents the sixth veteran player traded by O's general manager Mike Elias since he took over the team in November 2018.

Earlier Sunday, the Orioles traded left-handed starter Tommy Milone to the Atlanta Braves for two unnamed players.

Milone served as the Orioles’ Opening Day starter after an injury to John Means, posting a 3.99 ERA across six starts while striking out 31 in 29 innings.

Milone was scheduled to start Monday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, but the trade opens a spot in the Orioles’ rotation, either for long reliever Thomas Eshelman or potentially a prospect such as Keegan Akin or Dean Kremer. The Orioles entered Sunday having lost 10 of their past 12 games after a 12-8 start.