Delone Catholic High School grad takes step forward in his attempt to get back to majors

Delone Catholic grad Casey Lawrence has been signed to a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.

He is now a member of the Twins' 60-player pool and training at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lawrence has previously pitched in the majors for Toronto and Seattle.

Casey Lawrence's professional baseball journey isn't over just yet.

The Minnesota Twins have signed the Delone Catholic High School graduate to a minor league deal and they've assigned the 6-foot, 2-inch, 170-pound right-hander to their alternate training site in St. Paul, Minnesota. He has reportedly cleared COVID-19 intake testing and is now a member of the Twins' 60-player pool, but he isn't yet on the team's major league roster.

Lawrence, 32, has seen action in a pair of major league seasons. In 78 2/3 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, he has a 3-3 record with a 6.64 ERA. Lawrence has enjoyed significantly more success in his nine-year, minor-league career, going 73-69 with a 3.77 ERA. His career Triple-A ERA is 3.73.

Last year, Lawrence pitched in Japan, going 4-8 record with a 4.80 ERA.

Lawrence actually signed a minor league deal with Minnesota back in January, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the minor-league season was eventually canceled. He had not previously been included in the Twins' 60-player pool. Lawrence should provide the Twins with another experienced arm should they need a long reliever at some point.

Getting to the majors in the first place was a significant achievement for Lawrence, who pitched in college for NCAA Division III Albright in Reading, Berks County, and was not selected in any MLB draft.

Now, however, Lawrence will have another opportunity to make an unlikely return to the majors and again prove he belongs.

"Being an undrafted free agent from an (NCAA) Division III school, you’re never the No. 1 prospect,” Lawrence said to The York Dispatch back in February. “At every level, I’ve had to go in and prove that I belong at the next level. That’s something that I think really drives me and allows me to enjoy going into work every single day with something to prove.”

